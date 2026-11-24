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SOUTH JORDAN — This Thanksgiving, a couple is sharing their gratitude to a Utah icon after he stepped in during a backyard emergency.

Debbie and Tim Hong said they were caught off guard by a loud knock at their door on Sunday afternoon.

"We ran to the front door, and there was one of our neighbors that we knew, and he was like, 'Your house is on fire,' and so obviously we panicked," Tim Hong said.

Tim Hong had just finished cooking Korean short ribs. He said he had turned off his Traeger smoker, which he's never had a problem with over the last few years he's owned it.

The Hongs were shocked to see who had taken their garden hose and was spraying down their smoker.

"There was no more fire," Debbie Hong said. "Everybody was like, laughing. And so we knew it was OK."

After I got back from church, I went to my little granddaughter's birthday party. I saw black smoke coming from the neighbor's backyard. Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house! My son's father-in-law, Derek Roberts, took this video, but he started recording a little late. What you don't see are the flames shooting about four feet above the barbecue! I guess I can now add to my credentials: I'm a singing fireman! 😂 I wonder if they'll put me in their annual calendar next year. 🧑‍🚒🚒🧯 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) November 23, 2026

Donny Osmond was there, wearing his Sunday best while hosing down the Traeger.

"In his amazing not technicolor suit," Debbie Hong joked.

She told Osmond he should add "hero" to his resume.

"He said, 'I just want to be a firefighter,'" Debbie Hong said. "That was cute."

The entertainer wrote on social media he was at his granddaughter's birthday when they saw the flames in the Hongs' backyard.

Tim Hong said he was certain he had turned off the smoker.

Related:

Have You Seen This? Donny Osmond puts out backyard barbecue fire Singer and local legend Donny Osmond helped extinguish a fire in a backyard barbecue on Sunday.

"The fat, I think, just kind of slid down through the side and collected in the bucket below," he said. "There was a shop vac that was in here that I used to clean the grill with. It's all melted. So I think that's what happened."

He said while some of the comments online are critical, they're focused on the happy ending of this story.

"Our daughter was actually born on Osmond Lane, so it was meant to be," Tim Hong said.

Debbie Hong said they're endlessly grateful to their neighbors.

"We love them; they're the kindest people ever," she said. "It wasn't a surprise that they were the ones that came. But, it was surprising that it was Donny Osmond."

They're trying to think of ways to thank the star.

"Thank you for saving our house, and maybe our lives," Debbie Hong said.

The Unified Fire Department recommends having a bucket of water or a hose nearby while using a smoker. Public information officer Nate Cochran said once finished, check the smoker multiple times to make sure it's cooling off. They recommend using a laser temperature gun to monitor it.

Cochran said they also recommend keeping the smoker at least 10 feet away from any structure.

He said if a fire was to start, call 911 first so firefighters can be on the way, in case it gets out of control. Cochran said they do not mind showing up to a fire that's already been put out by someone else.

"As soon as you get help on the way, the better," he said.