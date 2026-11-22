LAYTON — Davis County high schoolers got the chance to showcase their talents and share stories through art on Thursday. The students, spanning ninth to 12th grade, showcased their art pieces in an art competition and exhibit in Layton.

Each piece of art was hung on the walls of the Davis Conference Center, where one of two Snow Horse Art galleries live. The annual Student Art Competition & Exhibit is put on by the Davis Arts Council and is meant to show support for the young artists who enter, according to the council's Executive Director Lisa Zamora.

"Davis Arts Council feels it's vital to help support our emerging artists," Zamora said. "They're the artists of tomorrow and an important part of the vitality of our community."

The competition and exhibit was made possible in part by Layton City's R.A.M.P. tax. Unlike most of the student art shows in this state, the exhibit is unadjudicated, meaning any student's art that meets the minimum requirements can show their piece, according to Davis Arts Council Director of Programming Emilio Casillas.

From there, students can opt in to have their artwork judged to be eligible for prizes, and the Davis Arts Council even purchases some art pieces to add to their permanent student art collection, which is displayed in its office.

"The Davis Arts Council Student Art Exhibit and Competition is really important because it gives young and upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their work," Casillas said.

'Everyone is born an artist'

Carys Vandegrift said she believes everyone is born an artist and credited her parents for encouraging her to continue pursing art.

The 17-year-old won first place for her art piece "Before I knew you," which was created using oil paint. She also ended up winning a "people's choice" award for another art piece she created using a wash medium.

"I was not expecting that at all," Vandegrift said. "I told myself, walking in, I was like, 'It's OK if I don't win anything because the most important part about it is just being part of it.'"

Vandegrift's artwork, "Before I knew you," was inspired by her grandfather, who recently passed away, and her mother. She explained how the artwork represents a sort of memory.

"It's almost like trying to look into the past and find more about (my mother's) own life," Vandegrift said. "Because I've heard so many stories about her, but I still don't know a lot of it."

Vandegrift added that she painted a halo above her mother's head because she represents a divine person in her life. The dog in Vandegrift's mother's lap is her mother's dog, Benny. The man on the right side of the painting represents Vandegrift's grandfather.

"You don't usually see people cut off in a painting, but it's representing something," Vandegrift explained. "He's fading away and, because he died just recently, and that really broke my mom, so I wanted to encapsulate both of their beauty, and him fading away represents him, like, being in a different plane of existence, almost — forever at peace."

Vandegrift's other work of art that won a "people's choice" award also represents nostalgia and memories from the past.

'It feels like home'

Kate Wolthuis is an artist who attends Davis High School and likes working with different mediums. The 16-year-old won third place for her art piece "Huntington Pier," which was created after Wolthuis' art teacher challenged students to work on a landscape they loved.

At first, Wolthuis said she wanted to paint the coast of California until she came across an image of Huntington Pier. The image was very pretty, full of warm colors and stood out to Wolthuis.

"I just have a special connection to Huntington; I just love it there," Wolthuis said. "It feels like home, like a second home to me."

'Before and after'

Lexi Reese is a sterling scholar of art at Syracuse High School. Just like Wolthuis, Reese also started working on her art piece, "Coming of Age," for a school project. The artwork ended up being purchased for the Davis Arts Council Permanent Collection.

The piece presents a before-and-after perspective in which the elements interact with one another.

"I decided to really emphasize what it feels like to be experiencing the before-and-after of childhood and adulthood, teenagerhood," Reese said. "This weird in-between of the two sides of you interacting where you're not really a child anymore but you're also not really an adult either."

Reese ended up coming up with an art piece where two people are shaking one another's hands — one hand belongs to a child, the other belongs to an adult.

Winning art pieces showcased at the 2026 Davis Arts Council's Student Art Competition & Exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Photo: Kennedy Camarena, KSL)

"I had them sort of shaking hands to show that being a teenager and growing out of childhood and into adulthood is a very intimate process that happens slowly but also definitely as well."

Reese also had a second piece of art in the art show called "Redrock Lookout." She said her brother commissioned her to paint the piece after he took a photo of a red rock landscape while on a hike. Reese used oil paint to recreate the photo in an attempt to represent the calmness and beauty of nature.

All recipients of awards:

Carys Vandegrift received $500 and won first place for the art piece "Before I knew you."

Kate Sessions received $250 and won second place for the art piece "Trapped."

Kate Wolthuis received $150 and won third place for the art piece "Huntington Pier."

Addison Zollinger received $50 and got an honorable mention for the art piece "Weathered."

Merica Cawley received $50 and got an honorable mention for the art piece "Evening Sound."

Hallie Germer received $50 and got an honorable mention for the art piece "Variety."

Olivia Thomas received $50 and got staff choice award for the art piece "Sunday Brunch."

Addison Zollinger received $500 for the art piece "Weathered."

Daxton Buehner received $75 for the art piece "The Duck with a Pearl Earring."

Kate Sessions received $75 for the art piece "Trapped."

Lexi Reese received $300 for the art piece "Coming of Age."

Hallie Germer received $120 for the art piece "Variety."

Every art piece submitted by Davis County high schoolers is available to be seen at the Davis Conference Center through Jan. 11.