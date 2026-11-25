Estimated read time: 15-16 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — There is always that point on Thanksgiving when the food is done (or at least in the oven), the family is home and everyone ends up on the couch. That's when you need a good movie.

I put together a list for the holiday. Some of these films have Thanksgiving in the story, and some are just great to watch over the long weekend. They are in no particular order, and as you know, I don't give spoilers.

(Streaming info is current as of Nov. 24, and services change their lineups often, so check your app before you settle in).

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Rated: R

Starring: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon

The story: This is the first movie I think of when someone says "Thanksgiving movie." Neal Page is a buttoned-up ad man with one goal: make it home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving. Then his flight gets grounded, and he ends up stuck with Del Griffith, a big-hearted shower curtain ring salesman who never stops talking. Every way they try to get home goes wrong. Steve Martin and John Candy are so good together. You will laugh the whole way through, and then the ending gets you. Keep the tissues close.

Where to screen: Streaming on Paramount+ and Peacock, free on Kanopy with a library card, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Rated: R

Starring: Al Pacino, Chris O'Donnell, James Rebhorn, Gabrielle Anwar, Philip Seymour Hoffman

The story: This one is for the adults. Charlie Simms is a scholarship student at a fancy prep school who takes a job over Thanksgiving weekend looking after Lt. Col. Frank Slade. He thinks it will be easy money. It is not. Frank is blind, rude and has big plans for a weekend in New York City, and Charlie gets pulled along for all of it, including a tango and a ride in a Ferrari. Al Pacino won his Oscar for this role, and he earned every bit of it. Hoo-ah!

Where to stream: Streaming on Peacock (it leaves at the end of November, so watch it this weekend), free with ads on YouTube, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

For Your Consideration (2006)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Harry Shearer, Parker Posey, Eugene Levy, Christopher Guest, Fred Willard, Jennifer Coolidge, Jane Lynch

The story: If you love movies, or the business of movies, you will get a kick out of this one. The cast of a small indie film called Home for Purim hears a rumor that their performances could get Oscar nominations, and it goes straight to everyone's head. Then the studio wants changes, and the movie inside the movie ends up with a very familiar holiday twist. Christopher Guest and his regular crew make fun of Hollywood awards season, and as someone who covers this industry, I can tell you it's not that far off.

Where to stream: Streaming on Howdy (through Prime Video Channels), or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

The Big Chill (1983)

Rated: R

Starring: Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, William Hurt, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Berenger, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly, JoBeth Williams

The story: Watching this one feels like spending a weekend with old friends. After losing a friend, a group of college buddies gets together at a house in South Carolina for a few days. Old feelings come back, secrets come out, and Motown plays in that kitchen. It's funny and a little sad at the same time. It was nominated for Best Picture, and the soundtrack alone is worth it.

Where to stream: Free with ads on Tubi, streaming on Sony Pictures Core (through Prime Video Channels), or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Soul Food (1997)

Rated: R

Starring: Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Irma P. Hall, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Brandon Hammond

The story: This movie is all about what happens around the family table. For decades, the Joseph family in Chicago has gone to Mother Joe's for Sunday dinner. When she ends up in the hospital, her three grown daughters start fighting, and the family starts to fall apart. Her grandson Ahmad decides it's up to him to bring everyone back together. It's funny and emotional, and the food looks amazing. You will want a plate of whatever they are making.

Where to stream: Rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Son in Law (1993)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, Lane Smith, Cindy Pickett, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

The story: I will be honest, this one is a guilty pleasure. Rebecca leaves her family's farm in South Dakota for college in Los Angeles and has a hard time fitting in, until her wild, laid-back dorm adviser Crawl takes her under his wing. When Thanksgiving break comes around, she brings him home, and he ends up playing the part of her fiancé. Her very traditional family doesn't know what to do with him. It's silly, it's very '90s, and it still makes me laugh.

Where to stream: Rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Fandango at Home.

Matilda (1996)

Rated: PG

Starring: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris

The story: If the whole family is home for the long weekend, this is one everyone can watch, from the grandparents to the kids' table. Matilda Wormwood is a brilliant little girl who loves books, but her parents are crooked and careless, and her school is run by the terrifying Miss Trunchbull. Thankfully, she has a kind teacher, Miss Honey, and a surprising gift of her own. Danny DeVito directs and plays Matilda's dad, and he does a great job bringing the Roald Dahl book to life.

Where to stream: Free with ads on The Roku Channel and YouTube, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton

The story: Thanksgiving is about being grateful, and this movie will make you think about everything you have to be grateful for. It's based on a true story. San Francisco salesman Chris Gardner tries to keep a roof over his young son's head while competing for an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm. Will Smith was nominated for an Oscar, and acting alongside his real-life son Jaden makes it hit even harder. As a mom, it's hard not to feel this one. Have tissues ready.

Where to stream: Free with ads on YouTube, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Knives Out (2019)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Christopher Plummer

The story: If your family dinner comes with a little drama, this is the movie for after the pie. The morning after his 85th birthday party, wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead. Detective Benoit Blanc, with that Southern drawl, shows up to question the family and every one of them has a reason to want him gone. Rian Johnson's whodunit came out Thanksgiving week, and it's a fun one to watch as a group and try to figure out together.

Where to stream: Streaming on AMC+, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. (The newest Benoit Blanc mystery, "Wake Up Dead Man," is on Netflix).

Julie & Julia (2009)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina

The story: After my years in the culinary world, I couldn't leave this one off the list. It's two true stories told side by side. In 1950s Paris, Julia Child discovers French cooking and finds what she was meant to do. Decades later in New York, Julie Powell, who is stuck in an office job, decides to cook every recipe in Julia's cookbook in one year and blog about it. Nora Ephron wrote and directed it, and Meryl Streep is a joy to watch as Julia. Put this on while the turkey is in the oven.

Where to stream: Streaming on Apple TV and Sony Pictures Core (through Prime Video Channels), free with ads on YouTube, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Rated: PG

Starring (voices): George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson

The story: Mr. Fox gave up his chicken-stealing days to be a family man and a newspaper columnist, but he is bored out of his mind. So he plans one more big job against the three meanest farmers around, Boggis, Bunce and Bean. The farmers do not take it well, and his family and neighbors get caught in the middle. Wes Anderson made this stop-motion version of the Roald Dahl book, and it opened the day before Thanksgiving in 2009. The fall colors and the big feast make it a great holiday pick for kids and adults.

Where to stream: Streaming on Disney+, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Chef (2014)

Rated: R

Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Emjay Anthony, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Downey Jr.

The story: Do not watch this one hungry. I mean it. After a very public blowup with a food critic, Chef Carl Casper quits his restaurant job and starts over with an old food truck, Cuban sandwiches and a road trip across the country with his best friend and the son he hasn't always made time for. Jon Favreau wrote, directed and stars in it. It's a feel-good movie about food, family and second chances, and you will walk away happy.

Where to stream: Free on Kanopy with a library card, free with ads on YouTube and Xumo Play, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

Rated: Not Rated (TV special; family-friendly)

Starring (voices): Todd Barbee, Stephen Shea, Hilary Momberger, Christopher DeFaria, Bill Melendez

The story: It's not Thanksgiving without Charlie Brown. Peppermint Patty invites herself and a couple of friends over to Charlie Brown's house for Thanksgiving dinner. The problem is, he's supposed to go to his grandmother's, and he has no idea how to cook a holiday meal. With some help from Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock, he puts together a meal that is… one of a kind. It's only 25 minutes long, so it's easy to share with the little ones, and it's a sweet reminder of what the holiday is really about.

Where to stream: Streaming exclusively on Apple TV. (Apple's free viewing weekend was Nov. 14–15, so you'll need a subscription or free trial now).

Free Birds (2013)

Rated: PG

Starring (voices): Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, George Takei, Keith David, Colm Meaney, Dan Fogler

The story: This one is for the kids' table. Reggie is a nervous, nerdy turkey who knows what November means for turkeys, until he gets pardoned by the president and ends up living the good life with pizza and TV. Then a wild turkey named Jake pulls him into a mission to travel back in time to the first Thanksgiving and get turkey off the menu for good. It's silly and colorful, and it will keep the kids busy while the adults clean up.

Where to stream: Streaming on Paramount+, free with ads on Tubi (leaving soon), YouTube and Fandango at Home Free, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Rated: Not Rated (family-friendly classic)

Starring: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, Natalie Wood, Gene Lockhart, William Frawley

The story: This is how you go from Thanksgiving straight into Christmas. The movie starts at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when the parade's Santa shows up in no shape to work. Doris Walker, who runs the event, grabs a kind older man with a white beard to fill in. He's a hit, but there is one catch: he says he really is Kris Kringle, and soon the whole city is talking about whether he is telling the truth. Edmund Gwenn won an Oscar for this role. Put it on after the real parade is over.

Where to stream: Streaming on Prime Video, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Rocky (1976)

Rated: PG

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith

The story: Bet you didn't know this one was a Thanksgiving movie! Rocky Balboa is a small-time Philadelphia boxer who makes his living as a loan shark's muscle, until a once-in-a-lifetime fluke gives him a title shot against heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. Just as moving is his sweet, awkward courtship of Adrian, the painfully shy pet store clerk, and their very first date happens on Thanksgiving night. Here's a fun fact for the dinner table: this underdog story won Best Picture. You know how much I love Rocky, so you know I am watching this one.

Where to stream: Streaming on Prime Video, Paramount+ and AMC+, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, Dylan McDermott, Claire Danes

The story: If you have ever taken a deep breath before walking into a family holiday, you will relate to this one. After a really bad week, Claudia Larson flies home to Baltimore for Thanksgiving with her quirky parents and siblings. Over one long weekend, things get messy, old issues come up, and somehow the love still wins. Jodie Foster directed it, and Robert Downey Jr. steals every scene as Claudia's brother. This movie doesn't get talked about enough. If you haven't seen it, add it to your list.

Where to stream: Streaming on Paramount+ and MGM+, free with ads on YouTube, free on Kanopy and Hoopla with a library card, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Pieces of April (2003)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson, Oliver Platt, Derek Luke, Alison Pill, Sean Hayes

The story: April Burns is the black sheep of her family, and this year she wants to host Thanksgiving in her tiny New York apartment. Her parents, siblings and grandma all pile into the car to drive in, and no one is expecting much. Then April's oven breaks down, and she has to go door to door, asking her neighbors for help, raw turkey in hand. It's a small movie, but it's funny and very touching, and Patricia Clarkson was nominated for an Oscar for playing April's mom.

Where to stream: Streaming on Prime Video and MGM+, free with ads on Tubi, The Roku Channel, YouTube and Fandango at Home Free, free on Kanopy and Hoopla, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, Dianne Wiest, Michael Caine, Woody Allen, Max von Sydow

The story: The movie centers on three Thanksgiving dinners over two years. Hannah is the successful sister everyone leans on, while her sisters Lee and Holly are still trying to figure their lives out, and the men in their lives only complicate things. In between the holiday dinners, there is romance, jealousy and a lot of New York. It won three Oscars, including Michael Caine and Dianne Wiest for their supporting roles.

Where to stream: Streaming on Prime Video and the Criterion Channel, free with ads on Tubi, The Roku Channel, YouTube and Fandango at Home Free, free on Hoopla, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Anjelica Huston, Raúl Juliá, Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack, Christina Ricci

The story: Morticia and Gomez have a new baby and hire a nanny named Debbie, who has her eye on Uncle Fester and his money. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Pugsley get sent to a very cheerful summer camp, and Wednesday's part in the camp Thanksgiving play is one of the best holiday scenes ever. It's dark and funny, and Christina Ricci is perfect as Wednesday.

Where to stream: Streaming on Paramount+, or rent/buy on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Dutch (1991)

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Ed O'Neill, Ethan Embry, JoBeth Williams, Christopher McDonald

The story: Dutch Dooley is dating Natalie, and he figures the way to her heart is through her son. So he volunteers to bring young Doyle home from his fancy school in Georgia for Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago. Doyle is a spoiled snob who can't stand him, and what should be an easy drive turns into one disaster after another. John Hughes wrote this one too, so it would make a great double feature with Planes, Trains and Automobiles. And it's fun to see Ed O'Neill (yes, Al Bundy) as the lead.

Where to stream: It isn't streaming right now, so this one's a DVD hunt. Try Barnes & Noble or your local library.

Chicken Run (2000)

Rated: G

Starring (voices): Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson, Imelda Staunton, Miranda Richardson, Timothy Spall, Jane Horrocks

The story: This one comes from Aardman, the same studio that makes Wallace & Gromit, and the whole story is told from the chickens' side. On a gloomy egg farm in Yorkshire, a hen named Ginger keeps planning escapes for her flock, and when the farm owner decides to start making chicken pies, getting out becomes a lot more urgent. Then a cocky American rooster named Rocky lands in the coop, and Ginger thinks he might be their way out. It's not a Thanksgiving story, but on a holiday all about the bird, you will be rooting for the chickens.

Where to stream: Free with ads on YouTube, or rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.