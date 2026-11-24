Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It is the 50th anniversary of the Rocky franchise.

For the anniversary, director Peter Farrelly brings us the biopic "I Play Rocky," following Sylvester Stallone's early life, his desire to become an actor, and his move into screenwriting so he could write movies he could act in. Acting had always been his passion, but he had been unable to land leading roles or roles with any substance. People not only had an issue with his voice but also thought he did not look like the leading man of the time.

According to the film, after writing over a dozen scripts, Sylvester was sitting at a bar one night, feeling down and out, when a boxing match came on. He found himself rooting for the underdog and went home to write "Rocky." In only three days, he wrote the first draft of the script, which was 90 pages long. It then went through several rewrites, with only about a third of the original script making it into the movie. The final script ended up being 117 pages.

Something most people know about me is that I am a big Rocky franchise fan. The first film is a story that has always resonated with me. I watched it with my dad and grandfather the first time I saw it. I was sitting on the floor of a basement in the 1980s as the grown-ups sat on the brown couches. The TV seemed like the biggest TV at the time, and I was in elementary school. The movie had been out for a while, and it was a TV-edited version, but I was still captivated.

I don't know how I understood so much of the underdog storyline at the time. Re-watching it before I saw "I Play Rocky," with these very thoughts in my mind, I found the answer. It was Stallone. He was Rocky. Every emotion Rocky felt was his. I felt every emotion he presented to us. I believed every moment. "Rocky" hit audiences with the emotional punch they didn't expect from a movie about a boxer.

In "I Play Rocky," the director of "Rocky" talks about the movie not being a boxing movie but being a movie that happens to have boxing in it. That is exactly what it is.

When "I Play Rocky" began, I was cautious about how long it would take me to see actor Anthony Ippolito as Stallone. It happened almost immediately. He melted into Stallone, and there was not one moment when I didn't believe he was him. There were even moments when clips of the original "Rocky" movie appeared, and I wasn't sure which version I was seeing. At no point did I feel like I was watching someone trying to impersonate someone else.

I was also wondering how, as a fan of the franchise, I would be entertained, given how much background on Stallone's life I already knew. That concern was quickly put to rest as well. There were only a handful of instances when I didn't know some of the history, but every moment of the film felt brand-new.

From the timing to the coloring and costuming, all the way through how Ippolito ran and fought, the details were spot-on.

When I mention believability and details, I have to mention how spot-on the cast was: Ippolito as Stallone, AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha Czack, P.J. Byrne as Irwin Winkler, Toby Kebbell as Robert Chartoff, Jay Duplass as John Avildsen, Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr., Stephan James as Carl Weathers, and Kiki Seto as Talia Shire.

Casting Robb as Czack, Stallone's first wife, was a risk. She is a great actress, but this felt like a different kind of role for her, and she nailed it. Sasha was a big part of Sylvester's life and a big part of why he pushed himself to achieve his dream. That was definitely apparent in the film.

The film as a whole checked every item off my list to earn an A, and this one exceeded that grade. For a movie to be in the A range, I want to watch it more than once. I would watch this movie again right now and again tomorrow.

The script was smart and flowed well. The pacing was natural and felt organic. The coloring and sound were spot-on, the acting was flawless, and, last but not least, I would not add or subtract anything from this film. I can usually think of 15 minutes or more that I would cut from 90% of the films I watch. By the end of "I Play Rocky," I felt totally content and as excited as I was after watching the original film.

If you don't know much about the making of "Rocky" and the trials Stallone went through to get that film made, this movie will fill in those blanks and leave you wanting to Google more information.

Oh, and did I mention that "Rocky" won an Oscar for Best Picture? Unbelievable. There aren't many times in life when everything lines up as it did for that film. It took hard work and someone willing to fight for a dream that might never happen. Stallone believed in himself, and he believed in Rocky.

"Rocky" helped all of us believe that the underdog can win. It may hurt and take a lot of dedication, but it can happen. It's the "American Dream" all wrapped up in one emotional film that has inspired many generations.

"I Play Rocky" is my No.1 film of 2026.

Grade: A++