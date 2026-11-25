CLEARFIELD — What began as a project for a Sterling Scholar application has become new artwork for Clearfield City.

It's a mural along the Denver and Rio Grande Western Rail Trail, on the border of Clearfield and Clinton, in the tunnel on 800 North.

The artist is Lexi Reese, who was a candidate for Visual Arts Sterling Scholar at Syracuse High School.

Reese said she spent hours on the mural's design and outlining. Then she invited people from the Clearfield City community to help paint the mural.

Two kids help paint a wall for the mural. (Photo: Clearfield City, Facebook)

"We love the new art and the color it has added to our community," a Facebook post from the city's official account read. "We hope you get a chance to go check it out!"

Reese ended up winning the Visual Arts Sterling Scholar award. "But even if I hadn't, the experience would be 100% worth it to me," she said.