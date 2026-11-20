SALT LAKE CITY — I am a child of the '80s, which means I grew up with Rocky Balboa.

As a kid, I had some very strong opinions about the "Rocky" movies. The original was kind of boring. "Rocky II" was OK. "Rocky III" was where things started getting interesting, and "Rocky IV" was peak cinema.

Then I grew up.

As an adult, I realized the original "Rocky" was a brilliant piece of filmmaking. The second was a solid sequel, and the third was a little ridiculous and "Rocky IV" was peak cinema. (I don't care what you say; that movie is still awesome).

Anyway, as a kid, Sylvester Stallone was already a superstar. From Rocky to Rambo or even "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot," the dude was all over the place — a Hollywood icon. It never occurred to young John that there was a time when Stallone was broke, struggling to find work and desperately trying to convince someone to give him a chance.

Adult John eventually learned how Stallone wrote "Rocky" in just a few days and fought to star in the movie.

But now, middle-aged John gets to watch that incredible story unfold in "I Play Rocky," and I'm starting to think the story behind "Rocky" might be even more inspiring than "Rocky" itself.

The ultimate underdog story

"I Play Rocky" tells the story of a young Sylvester Stallone, a struggling actor with virtually no money, a lot of rejection and a dream that seems increasingly impossible.

After years of being told he doesn't have what it takes to be a leading man, Stallone writes a screenplay about a small-time boxer from Philadelphia who gets an unlikely shot at the heavyweight championship.

The script attracts attention — but there's a problem. Stallone doesn't just want to sell his screenplay. He wants to be the star. What follows is a story about determination, rejection, sacrifice and a man who refuses to let anyone else decide what he's capable of accomplishing.

Sound familiar?

That's part of what makes "I Play Rocky" so much fun. We already know how the story ends. We know Stallone becomes a superstar, "Rocky" wins Best Picture and the character becomes one of the most recognizable figures in movie history.

But knowing the outcome doesn't make the journey any less entertaining. In fact, I found myself completely invested in watching how it all came together.

More than an impression

Stallone is one of the most impersonated actors in Hollywood. We all know the voice, the mannerisms and that distinctive way he carries himself.

It would be incredibly easy for an actor to turn this performance into a two-hour Stallone impression, but that's not what happens. Anthony Ippolito is phenomenal as the young Stallone.

He doesn't just sound like Stallone. He moves like him, carries himself like him, and somehow manages to capture the vulnerability underneath that familiar tough-guy exterior.

There were moments when I genuinely had a hard time believing I wasn't watching a young Sylvester Stallone. What impressed me most wasn't the physical resemblance or the voice — it was how Ippolito made me care about the man behind the character.

We see someone who is frustrated, scared, stubborn and occasionally his own worst enemy. He's not always easy to deal with, and his determination can be as much a liability as a strength.

But we understand why he keeps fighting.

The heart behind the fight

Maybe it's because I grew up with these movies. Maybe it's because I'm getting older and have a greater appreciation for the struggles people endure before finding success. Whatever the reason, I absolutely loved "I Play Rocky."

The movie does a fantastic job balancing humor and heart. There are genuinely funny moments throughout, but the humor never undermines the struggles Stallone is facing.

The film doesn't simply show us a guy with a dream who eventually gets everything he wants. It lets us experience the frustration, disappointment and uncertainty along the way. It reminds us that even the most determined people don't accomplish everything on their own.

The relationships in Stallone's life give the story much of its emotional weight. His dream is important, but so are the people who believe in him, challenge him, and help him keep going when giving up might be easier.

I also appreciated the pacing. The movie moves along beautifully, giving us enough time to appreciate the setbacks without getting bogged down in them. Even though I knew where everything was headed, I couldn't wait to see what happened next.

And when those familiar pieces of "Rocky" history begin falling into place, it's an absolute joy to watch.

There is something wonderful about seeing the beginnings of a movie that would eventually mean so much to so many people.

What parents should know

"I Play Rocky" is rated PG-13 for language and some adult material. It's not an especially aggressive PG-13, but the rating feels appropriate.

There are mature situations and some stronger language, though neither dominates the film. Families with older kids and teenagers, particularly those familiar with the original "Rocky," could enjoy this movie together.

Conclusion

The original "Rocky" made people want to throw on some sweats, run through Philadelphia and charge up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art with their fists in the air.

"I Play Rocky" made me want to run through a brick wall. Not because I suddenly thought I could become a professional boxer, but because the movie captures that wonderful feeling of wanting to take control of your own story.

It's about looking at the obstacles in front of you and deciding they don't get to have the final word.

"I Play Rocky" is a feel-good movie in the best possible way. It's funny, heartfelt, wonderfully acted, and genuinely inspiring without feeling like it's constantly trying to deliver an inspirational speech.

It's also the kind of movie I think is perfect for this time of year, when we're spending time with family, reflecting on our lives, and maybe thinking about what we want to do differently moving forward.

I went into this movie excited to revisit the story of a character I grew up loving.

I left thinking about the man who refused to give up on bringing that character to life.

"Rocky" reminded us that winning isn't always about getting your hand raised at the end of a fight.

"I Play Rocky" reminds us that sometimes the biggest victory is simply refusing to let someone else tell you your story is over.

I loved taking this journey, and I can't wait to take it again.