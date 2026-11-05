Have You Seen This? Volleyball timeout turns into epic dance-off

Posted - Nov. 5, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

Carter WilliamsKSL
 
Utah Tech's volleyball team battles Montana in a dance-off during an Oct. 29 matchup.

Utah Tech's volleyball team battles Montana in a dance-off during an Oct. 29 matchup. (Big Sky Conference via X)

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THE VOLLEYBALL COURT — Utah Tech's volleyball team might be one of the state's most underrated collegiate teams right now.

The Trailblazers are currently on a 16-game heater and, as of press time, haven't lost a set since Oct. 15. That's 16 straight set wins.

And when they're not crushing their Big Sky opponents on the court, they're ready to tear up the dance floor, as they recently showed during an in-game break last week.

As referees appeared to conduct a review toward the end of the match between Utah Tech and Montana, the two teams began an epic dance-off featuring all sorts of group coordination and, eventually, workout skills.

I'm not the best dance judge, but I think the Trailblazers could count this battle within their winning streak, too.

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