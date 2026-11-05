Have You Seen This? Volleyball timeout turns into epic dance-off

THE VOLLEYBALL COURT — Utah Tech's volleyball team might be one of the state's most underrated collegiate teams right now.

The Trailblazers are currently on a 16-game heater and, as of press time, haven't lost a set since Oct. 15. That's 16 straight set wins.

And when they're not crushing their Big Sky opponents on the court, they're ready to tear up the dance floor, as they recently showed during an in-game break last week.

Take a bow 🤝 @UtahTech_VB @MontanaGrizVB https://t.co/NGH0DjlqeD — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 30, 2026

As referees appeared to conduct a review toward the end of the match between Utah Tech and Montana, the two teams began an epic dance-off featuring all sorts of group coordination and, eventually, workout skills.

I'm not the best dance judge, but I think the Trailblazers could count this battle within their winning streak, too.

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