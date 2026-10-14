Have You Seen This? A cat and meteorologist chase

THE NEWSROOM — Leah Pezzetti recently asked her Seattle viewers to send her weather photos, which isn't uncommon for meteorologists to do.

What she got instead is BooBoo and an evolving cat-ception.

Pezzetti, of KING 5, a fellow NBC affiliate, received a photo of a cat, BooBoo, sitting in front of a TV as Pezzetti asked viewers for weather photos. She aired that photo on TV only to receive another photo of BooBoo, this time watching Pezzetti show the original photo.

That photo was also aired a few days ago.

Pezzetti posted her tale to her and KING 5's social media accounts over the weekend, and we do not know if BooBoo has formally responded.

But we do know the ball is now in your court, BooBoo.

Have You Seen This?