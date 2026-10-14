Have You Seen This? A cat and meteorologist chase

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 3:38 p.m.

Carter WilliamsKSL
 
BooBoo has pulled off the ultimate cat-ception in the Seattle area.

BooBoo has pulled off the ultimate cat-ception in the Seattle area. (KING 5)

Save Story

THE NEWSROOM — Leah Pezzetti recently asked her Seattle viewers to send her weather photos, which isn't uncommon for meteorologists to do.

What she got instead is BooBoo and an evolving cat-ception.

Pezzetti, of KING 5, a fellow NBC affiliate, received a photo of a cat, BooBoo, sitting in front of a TV as Pezzetti asked viewers for weather photos. She aired that photo on TV only to receive another photo of BooBoo, this time watching Pezzetti show the original photo.

That photo was also aired a few days ago.

Pezzetti posted her tale to her and KING 5's social media accounts over the weekend, and we do not know if BooBoo has formally responded.

But we do know the ball is now in your court, BooBoo.

Have You Seen This?

New cat species found in Bolivia

Calling all cat lovers and friends of felines. You may have heard — a new species of wild cat was discovered in Bolivia last month.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  