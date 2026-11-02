Have You Seen This? Baby brushtail possum will melt your heart

Posted - Nov. 2, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

Grant OlsenKSL Contributor
 
Mother possums in Tasmania are known to sometimes leave their joeys in garbage cans to protect them from threats. This leads to some adorable encounters.

Mother possums in Tasmania are known to sometimes leave their joeys in garbage cans to protect them from threats. This leads to some adorable encounters. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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TASMANIA – Imagine that you're having a rotten day. Your car won't start, so you have to walk in the rain to work. You forget a big assignment, and your boss berates you in front of your coworkers. As soon as you get home, you stub your toe on that stupid ottoman in the family room.

Yeah, we've all had days like this. But what if, at some point in the misery, you opened a garbage can to throw away some trash and came face-to-face with a baby brushtail possum? Trust me, your mood would instantly change.

Want proof? Take a gander at this adorable video:

Apparently, mother possums in Tasmania are known to sometimes leave their joeys in garbage cans to protect them from predators or other threats. And the joey in this video safely returned to its mother at the end of the day.

But I think there's another reason that mother possums stash their joeys in unexpected places: to provide a delightful little encounter for the people who live in the area, boosting everyone's moods and helping the world be a happier place.

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