Have You Seen This? Dogs show off costumes on Halloween bus

THE PARTY BUS — Nothing beats dressing up your furry friends in ridiculous costumes for Halloween.

As a cat owner, it may take half an hour to wrangle them into their costumes, but the 30 seconds of them looking silly before they tear it off is absolutely worth it.

Dogs, on the other hand, seem much more amenable to dressing up, at least according to a video featuring a bus full of costumed canines in Acworth, Georgia.

Dogs were dressed up as Ghost Face (the killer from the "Scream" franchise) a chicken, and there were at least at least two bumblebees.

The "Howl-oween Party" was hosted by The Storybook Bus, which gives joy rides around town to dogs in the area.

"They all came dressed to impress, had a good time playing with their friends on the farm and had some Halloween cookies right before heading home on the bus!" the organization said.