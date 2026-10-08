Have You Seen This? This typographer will teach you what font to use, or overwhelm you

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 3:31 p.m.

Emily AshcraftKSL
 
This song about fonts is enjoyable and it might teach you something.

This song about fonts is enjoyable and it might teach you something. (Elle Cordova via YouTube)

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NEW DOCUMENT — Has it ever taken you an hour to pick out the perfect font for an invitation, flyer, Christmas card or school assignment? I don't know how many times I've tested out 50 different fonts to see what looks best only to decide they're pretty much all the wrong choice.

To serif, or not to serif? Should I show I'm a millennial and just use Times New Roman?

An online comedian, Elle Cordova, provided a great way to look through each of the font options more quickly than I typically do — but does it help with the overwhelm? Probably not, but its at least an enjoyable distraction from the task.

The video features a "Modern Day Typographer" using the song "Modern Major General" to display the long list of fonts.

I thought some of the typographer's claims about fonts might be contested in the comments, but the majority of people did not fight that Comic Sans should not be in legal documents, or that Papyrus is a disease and should not be downloaded. Listening to the song made me want to learn more about why there are so many fonts and where they originated from.

If you have yet to learn which fonts should typically be avoided, especially in certain situations, listening to this song may also help you avoid a faux pas.

And you might even get some ideas for a good font to use later — the Middle Earth font is definitely coming up in my next party invitations.

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