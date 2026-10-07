Have You Seen This? Rainy day skate park turns into extreme water stunt

THE LOCAL SKATE PARK — Where one person may see a rainy day as a hindrance to enjoying the local skate park, extreme sports and stunt fanatic Ryan Bean sees it as an opportunity.

Bean is known for posting videos of crazy stunts, flips and athletic maneuvers, most of which make my stomach drop just watching.

But on a recent rainy day, he took the chance to make a skate park an extreme water park. Donned with a container of dish soap and a boogie board, Bean jumped off a trampoline, sliding down the concrete bowl before launching himself flying into the air.

This particular skate park bowl has a small platform in the middle, so he filmed his process of trying to clear the gap and doing a double jump on the soaped up boogie board over the platform.

Watching the process makes me feel a bit more comfort that there is at least some thought and planning going into his stunts. But I still hope the neighborhood boys in Salt Lake County don't get any ideas.

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