ARMENIA — What are your art skills like? If you were to grab a pencil and draw a famous figure, would people know who it was? My abilities are such that, no matter which celebrity I depict, most people who see my work would probably mistake it for Yoda.

Needless to say, I'm not much of an artist. Wish I were. It'd be such a useful and rewarding talent to have.

The fellow in this video has taken his skills to an interesting level. I mean, why settle for one drawing when you can do three simultaneously?

I have to wonder how one develops this ability? Maybe it comes from a burning desire to use your time more effectively. If you're gonna sit down and do some creating, you simply can't accept one measly portrait. So you rig up a few pencils and learn how to triple your output.

Or maybe he does better work when he's doing multiple pieces. Kind of like how "one-man-band" musicians can get into the flow with their drums, horns, banjos and such. Who knows? But it's definitely impressive.