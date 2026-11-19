LOS ANGELES — The California Highway Patrol has released dash-camera video showing a motorcycle plowing into the back of a Tesla and the rider and his bike bursting into flames.

The incident happened on Oct. 29 on the 110 freeway in Los Angeles. In the video, a Tesla stuck in a slow-moving right lane of traffic quickly moves into the left lane and pulls out in front of an oncoming motorcyclist.

The rider, unable to avoid a collision, hit the back of the vehicle, which caused the motorcycle and the rider to burst into flames. The rider is seen standing up immediately and walking toward the median while flames are still burning on his stomach area.

The California Highway Patrol released the video while reminding motorists to always check their blind spots, especially when changing lanes. In addition, troopers are also reminding motorcyclists about the dangers of lane splitting.

An update on the rider's condition was not immediately available.

Last year, the Utah Department of Public Safety teamed up with Edge Powersports to remind residents that while motorcyclists are allowed to move to the front of the line at a stop sign or red light by driving between cars on roads where the speed limit is 45 mph or less, lane splitting on the freeway is illegal in Utah.

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