STEEP — Everyone knows the saying about insanity — that it's doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

That certainly seems to apply in this video, which shows dirt bike rider after dirt bike rider trying, unsuccessfully, to conquer what appears to be an impossible hill climb.

While the hill climb itself is more than daunting, most riders seemed to end their attempts by being ejected from their bikes.

The rider at the 17-second mark was launched in a way that would make a bull rider shudder before landing on his bike, getting tangled up with it and taking a surely painful ride (if you want to call it that) down to the bottom of the hill.

And he wasn't the only one who took a nasty fall.

Even the riders who were able to save themselves before tumbling down the hill had the pleasure of watching their multi-thousand-dollar bikes crash and burn, pieces snapping off with every roll.

Seems at least a little crazy, if you ask me!