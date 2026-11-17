THE OCEAN — Professional cliff diver Molly Carlson is no stranger to insane, almost death-defying feats.

In August, she jumped out of a helicopter 50 feet in the air into shark-filled ocean waters for an episode of Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week," completing the world's first dive into a shark cage in the process.

That was seemingly just a warm-up, as Carlson recently made waves (not in the water) when she became the first woman to dive off an iceberg, as shown in the video below.

Beyond making the nearly 50-foot jump into black, frigid waters off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, Carlson also climbed the iceberg she jumped off, training with legendary Canadian climber Will Gadd, who in 2015 became the first person to climb Niagara Falls. Gadd guided Carlson on her climb to the jumping point.

"Fear has been with me my entire career. I've learned that bravery isn't about getting rid of it; it's about not letting it decide what you're capable of," Carlson said in another video documenting the historic feat.