FDA approves Freenome's blood test for colorectal cancer screening

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WASHINGTON — The FDA has approved Freenome's blood-based colorectal cancer screening ​test for older adults, paving the way for partner Abbott to launch it in the U.S. this fall, ‌the companies said on Monday.

Shares of Freenome rose about 10% in premarket trading.

• ⁠The U.S. Food and Drug ​Administration's approval for average-risk adults ⁠aged 45 and older gives Freenome its first commercial ‌product.

• Abbott will ‌exclusively commercialize the test in the U.S., where it ⁠will compete with Guardant Health's ⁠FDA-approved Shield blood test.

• The test, SimpleScreen CRC, detects signals linked to colorectal cancer from DNA fragments circulating in the blood.

• It was evaluated in a large study that enrolled over 48,000 adults across more than 200 sites.

• ‌In the study, the test detected ​colorectal cancer with 81.1% sensitivity in a prespecified analysis. It also detected advanced precancerous growths with 13.7% sensitivity, including 30.7% sensitivity for high-risk precancerous growths.

• With the approval, the test meets Medicare coverage criteria, while blood-based colorectal cancer screening is already included in updated American Cancer Society screening ​guidelines.

• Freenome will receive a $100 million milestone payment from Abbott ‌tied to the ‌approval under ⁠the commercialization deal signed in 2025.

• Freenome said it plans to develop more blood-based cancer screening tests, including for lung cancer, using the same technology platform.

• Colorectal cancer, which affects ‌the colon or rectum, ​is the third-most common cancer diagnosed ‌in the U.S., ⁠according to ​the American Cancer Society.

Contributing: Sahil Pandey