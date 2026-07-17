Bear euthanized after breaking into sleeping family's home, devouring pumpkin pie and coming back for more

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 10:15 p.m.

 
A black bear was euthanized after breaking into a Swan Valley, Idaho, home.

A black bear was euthanized after breaking into a Swan Valley, Idaho, home. (Idaho Fish and Game)

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SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — A black bear was euthanized after tearing through a window screen, breaking into a home, eating a pumpkin pie and returning the next night for more food.

It happened July 12 in Swan Valley, according to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

The homeowners were asleep when the male bear visited their home. The next morning, they discovered their kitchen had been ransacked.

That evening, the bear returned to the property, where it knocked over a garbage can and ate food from the trash.

Idaho Fish and Game set a trap and were able to capture the bear, which was "humanely dispatched in accordance with agency policy for bears that pose a clear risk to human safety."

"Our No. 1 priority is always human safety, and we are extremely grateful that the individuals inside the home are ok," Wildlife Manager Eric Freeman said in the release. "In a situation where a bear has entered a residence, relocation is not an option."

Fish and Game asks people living and visiting bear country to secure leftovers, garbage and pet food. Bears that obtain human food can quickly become conditioned, increasing the likelihood of property damage, dangerous encounters and the need for management actions.

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Nate Eaton

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