Hundreds will attempt to break a world record in east Idaho. Here's how you can be part of history.

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — People from all over east Idaho are invited to participate in an attempt to break a world record for the most people lying in hammocks at the same time.

The world record attempt will take place July 18, at The Park at Swan Valley, 1908 Chapel Road. The camp is owned and operated by social media influencers Bryce and Nellie Jurgy. Participants are asked to arrive at 3:30 p.m. and the world-record attempt will take place shortly after 4 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased in advance and are $10.

"The current record is 269 for most people lying in hammocks at the same time," Bryce told EastIdahoNews.com.

Bryce got to know the CEO of Grand Trunk, a hammock company, and in talking, Bryce mentioned he wanted to do a hammock corner on their campground because of the beautiful location and scenery.

"I don't know why I found the record," he said. "But we have this section that I was thinking this would be so cool to fill with hammocks to get people to come out and have a fun time. I looked up the record and was like, 'We could beat that.'"

There aren't a lot of mature trees on the property yet, so Grand Trunk is sending 300 hammock stands and 300 custom-designed hammocks for participants to use at no cost to them.

However, participants will have the opportunity to buy the hammock and/or hammock stand they use at the event at a discounted rate of over 50% off retail (Hammcocks will be available to buy for $25 and stands will be $125).

As of Friday morning, Bryce said they needed to sell 80 more tickets in order to set them up to break the current world record.

"It's a really fun event whether a date night, or a group of friends or your family," Bryce said. "For being part of this record, everyone will get an official documentation that says they're a world record holder."

Included with the price of the ticket is a celebration after the world record attempt. There will be a rock climbing wall, bounce houses, mechanical bull rides, face painting and carnival games. Food trucks will be on site for participants to purchase from and a live concert will be put on by Arbour Season.

Bryce said they are coming up on five years of "putting our heart and soul" into this campground, and with the upcoming hammock event the couple hopes people will make memories they'll never forget.

"Just show up and your kids now have this experience with you, or your date does or your partner, that you guys broke a world record with other like-minded people in one of the most beautiful places and had this fun, wholesome night in the middle of Swan Valley," Bryce said. "The goal is to give you a story so that you look back on the summer and are like 'Yeah, that was awesome. That was a neat thing.'"