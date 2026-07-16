Cyclospora cases prompt questions about produce safety; Utah cases not linked to national outbreak

By Debbie Worthen, KSL | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 8:25 p.m.

 
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Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A Cyclospora outbreak is raising produce safety concerns nationwide; Utah cases not linked.
  • Pharmacist Phil Cowley advises against panic and says Utah produce likely unaffected.
  • Utahns are changing their buying habits; experts recommend scrubbing produce and cooking foods.

SALT LAKE CITY — A growing Cyclospora outbreak across parts of the country is causing concern among consumers and raising questions about whether fresh produce is safe to eat.

The parasite can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms that may last for weeks or even months if left untreated.

While Utah has confirmed cases of Cyclospora, state health officials said none of those cases have been linked to the larger national outbreak.

That distinction is important, according to pharmacist and health educator Phil Cowley, who says consumers should not panic, especially when purchasing produce grown locally.

"It's highly unlikely that any produce grown here in Utah is impacted," Cowley said.

Cowley, known online as "Phil's My Pharmacist," regularly shares health information on social media, covering topics ranging from toothpaste and sunscreen to weight-loss medications. Recently, he turned his attention to Cyclospora and why the parasite can be difficult to remove from fresh fruits and vegetables.

"The problem is it's got this weird gel coat," Cowley said. "It builds this gel, and then the gel tightens down."

That protective coating makes simple washing less effective than many people realize.

"If you bleach your food, it doesn't help. Baking soda, it doesn't help. Soap doesn't help because all you're doing is making that mucus activate," Cowley said.

At Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, some residents said news of the outbreak has already influenced their buying habits.

"My wife and I actually threw away some packaged salad the other day because we were afraid," one man said. "We didn't want to mess with it just in case."

Another resident said she is avoiding leafy greens for now.

"I did tell my husband, we were going to DoorDash our dinner when I get home with hibachi, to stay away from all the greens," she said.

Others said they are not changing their routines.

"Are you changing anything? Are you concerned?" one resident was asked.

"No, because the case in Utah was last month. That's not connected to the current cases," the woman responded.

Cyclospora infections typically cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and other digestive symptoms. Anyone who believes they may have contracted the illness should contact a health care provider.

"I would just get on an InstaCare or telehealth and start an antibiotic," Cowley said. "Three or four days of the antibiotic, and it goes away quickly."

Although experts said locally grown produce is unlikely to be affected, they still recommend taking common-sense precautions, including thoroughly scrubbing produce and cooking foods when possible.

For Utah consumers, the message remains one of awareness rather than alarm: Confirmed cases have been reported in the state, but officials said they are not connected to the national outbreak.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Debbie Worthen, KSLDebbie Worthen
Debbie Worthen brings nearly two decades of award-winning journalism experience to the KSL Newsroom and is thrilled be working for Utah’s legacy news organization. She anchors KSL 5 News at 4 and Live at 5 with Mike Headrick and reports for KSL 5 News at 10pm. There are countless things Debbie enjoys about working in local news, but storytelling is at the top of the list. Whether it’s meeting the remarkable people of Utah as they do amazing things, informing viewers of critical breaking news and issues that impact their communities or reporting on daily assignments like weather and traffic, Debbie is honored to be the one trusted to tell Utahn’s stories. She believes journalistic integrity and a commitment to accuracy have never been more important than they are now. Debbie started her career as a writer, producer and traffic reporter while finishing her communications degree at The University of Utah before making the jump to a full-time on-air position. (Although you could say she caught the news “bug” at KOLT-News at Cottonwood High School.) After several moves across the country, Debbie and her husband, Brandon Gilbert, moved to Utah to start their family. They love everything Utah has to offer and can’t imagine living anywhere else. Outside the office, Debbie and her family are advocates for at-risk youth and have fostered several children through Utah Foster Care. As a family they enjoy movie nights in the basement, trying new recipes and, a few times a year, traveling to exotic locations!

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