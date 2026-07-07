Belief helps man face three family battles of cancer

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NORTH PORT, Fla. — Between their weekly games of Justice League, Jerry Alexatos and his son, Justin, have built hundreds of Lego sets.

"I've tried building them before, but he's a master at it," Jerry Alexatos said.

Not only has this family mastered moments of joy, but they've mastered life's inevitable moments of pain.

"I just felt like it was a lot," Jerry Alexatos said. "I just didn't know how much more I was able to handle."

Five years ago, Jerry Alexatos' mom was diagnosed with cancer. Just two months later, his dad was diagnosed, too.

"God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," Jerry Alexatos said.

It was that belief that got Jerry Alexatos through the grief of losing both parents.

That belief is now helping him through the toughest battle with cancer he's faced yet. Jerry Alexatos' son, Justin Alexatos, is in his seventh year of fighting Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

"As a parent, you wish you could take it all away," Jerry Alexatos said. "I'm sorry. It's just the worst feeling of helplessness. Not being able to help."

The physical, emotional, and financial toll on his family has been tough.

"A lot of people that are going through cancer don't have that money," Jerry Alexatos said. "They lose days off of work, or they're losing money from work."

As Jerry's family continues to fight, they hope to help other struggling families, too.

"I want to be able to help them to stay positive and, you know, become survivors," Jerry Alexatos.

Because for Jerry, not only is his son his best friend, but his family is also something he'll never give up on.

"To me, he's my hero," said Jerry. "He's stronger than I am."