Utah Royals, Miller Sports hosting soccer, baseball events geared to Latino fanbase

SANDY — The Latino population is a key element of the sports fanbase in Utah, notably in soccer, and with that in mind, officials affiliated with pro sports in the state are planning a pair of events geared to the community.

"The Latino community has played such an important role in growing soccer in our state. They are often the most passionate fans, the most passionate players, coaches, supporters, and we are so very grateful to have them a part of what we call our swarm," said Kiki Solano, marketing director for Utah Royals FC, the women's professional soccer team.

To recognize the community, she and others gathered Monday to announce the Utah Royals will host Celebrando Nuestro Futuro — Celebrating our Future in English — in conjunction with the team's Aug. 2 game at America First Field in Sandy against the Portland Thorns. The event will feature music, traditional dancing and more geared to the Latino community, while the winning teams in a youth soccer tournament later this month, Copa Tonahuac, will be recognized during halftime of the game.

Parallel to that, Miller Sports and Entertainment will host the third annual installment of Béisbol en Salt Lake, a two-day exhibition baseball series featuring teams from Mexico's Pacific League. This year's games will be held on Sept. 26 and 27 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, home to the Salt Lake Bees baseball team. The featured squads will be Las Águilas de Mexicali and Los Jaguares de Nayarit.

Dustin Dehlin, vice president of business development for Miller Sports, said the passion in the Latino community is strong for both soccer and baseball. Miller Sports owns the Utah Royals, the Salt Lake Bees and Real Salt Lake, the men's professional soccer team.

"We're just grateful for the fandom and the excitement that they bring into the games," as well as the Latino population's contributions to the state as a whole, Dehlin said. "It's amazing how many people there are that do so much good in the community, and we want to have that opportunity to celebrate in a way that's meaningful for them and recognizes them and all that they do to support our community."

Similar to the activities planned for the Aug. 2 Utah Royals game, Béisbol en Salt Lake events will include vendors, food, live music, folkloric dancing and more that celebrate Latino culture.

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"It's a great way ... to bring the community together in a way that's very meaningful and impactful. (It) allows them to come and really enjoy a sport that they really love together in a way that they're used to seeing it in Mexico," said Dehlin. He took part in the Utah Royals announcement on Monday at America First Field and planned to take part in a separate formal announcement on Tuesday of the Béisbol en Salt Lake plans.

'United families, creating friendships'

Also speaking at Monday's announcement was Salvador Lazalde of the Federation of United Mexicans in Utah, an advocacy group for the Mexican and Mexican American communities in Utah. The federation is organizing the Copa Tonahuac youth soccer tournament, which will be held July 24-26 and feature as many as 50 teams.

"Soccer has the power of uniting families, creating friendships," said Lazalde. Pointing to the World Cup soccer tournament, still underway, he emphasized the role of sports in even bringing people from different countries together.

Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of sports in keeping kids active and healthy, among other things. She's a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Mexico.