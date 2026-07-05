Utah Venezuelans mark Independence Day while mourning earthquake victims

MURRAY — Venezuelans living in Utah gathered Sunday to celebrate their country's Independence Day while mourning loved ones lost in the twin earthquakes that devastated parts of Venezuela last month.

Members of the Venezuelan Alliance of Utah met at Murray Park for a day of prayer, reflection and community support as many continue to cope with the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes.

The group said many in attendance know someone affected by the disaster in many ways.

"It's everything from people being trapped, people whose bodies haven't been found yet, people who were just found dead or people who were rescued," said alliance co-founder Jesler Molina. "You have also the other phase, of this crisis, which is people who … they lost their houses."

The gathering came during Independence Day weekend for both the U.S. and Venezuela.

"We're sad because everything that's happening, and then you see the response for many other organizations here in Venezuela with the government, the regime there, it makes us really angry," said Mayra Molina, executive director of the Venezuelan Alliance of Utah. "We see other people from other countries come in and risk their life to save our communities. And that's another feeling … to be thankful for that."

Attendees sang the Venezuelan national anthem, prayed and shared stories about relatives and friends affected by the disaster. They all wore white.

"Wearing white is a way to say we are pure, we're together," Mayra Molina said. "And make sure that brings the light into those times of uncertainty."

Mayra Molina described the event as "a hug for Venezuelans" living far from home.

Organizers also expressed frustration with the Venezuelan government's response to the earthquakes.

"Now more than ever, a regime change needs to happen," Jesler said.

The alliance is working with other organizations to raise money and send aid to affected areas in Venezuela. A separate Utah-based effort is also collecting donations to support earthquake victims in Venezuela.

In addition to disaster relief efforts, the group is advocating for Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans living in the United States. Molina said the scale of the environmental disaster warrants temporary legal protections for those unable to return home safely.

"We understand it's temporary, but at least another time frame where they can be here legally protected while the structures go back in Venezuela," she said.

For many Venezuelans in Utah, the hope remains that they will one day return to a safer, more stable country.

"We are expecting some sort of future so everybody can go back to a brighter country where everybody can work and have that opportunity," Molina said.