Charlie Kirk 2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent Utah stories1 killed in Washington County crash on I-15Utah officers to target boaters under the influence this Fourth of July weekendJazz license plate gets a flashy new redesign, which could soon be joined by MammothMore stories you may be interested in 'It's pretty sad': Utah's largest fire likely destroyed iconic 'Big Tree,' ranger says Beaver suspends July Fourth celebration due to Cottonwood Fire Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby in Rich County crash