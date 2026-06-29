Intoxicated Vernal man accused of stabbing wife

VERNAL — An intoxicated Vernal man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing his wife, according to police.

Zachary Daniel Thomson, 35, was booked into the Uintah County Jail late Saturday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, carrying a weapon with criminal intent, carrying a weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.

Vernal police were called to a trailer park about 11 p.m. Saturday on a domestic violence report.

"It was reported that the father of the home was drunk and threatening people within the home. One of the victims reported that Zachary was armed with a knife and had stabbed the mother of the home, Zachary's wife, and that Zachary still had the knife in his possession," a police booking affidavit states.

Officers arrived and ordered Thomson at gunpoint to drop his knife.

"Zachary subsequently threw the knife to the ground and I instructed him to get on his belly on the ground, which he complied with. At that time, Zachary was taken into custody. The knife which Zachary had in his possession was a fixed-blade knife which had an approximate 7-inch blade with a single sharpened edge. This knife was retrieved and found to have red stains which appeared to be residual blood," the officer wrote in their affidavit.

Inside the home, officers found Thomson's wife and two children. The woman "had a significant laceration to the back of her right arm," according to the affidavit.

The victims told police that Thomson had been drinking since 2 p.m. and became aggressive with his wife to the point that one of the children "used Zachary's empty liquor bottle to strike Zachary on the back of the head in defense of the mother," the affidavit states, while also noting that Thomson "was bleeding profusely from his head."

"Zachary stated multiple times throughout the evening after being arrested that he was drunk and that he was the 'villain' in these circumstances. Zachary also displayed mood swings, which consisted of laughing and acting jovial, to then becoming depressed and crying," the affidavit continued.

After being taken to jail, Thomson's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.197%, according to the affidavit.