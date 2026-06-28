Influencer asking strangers to share their good news with the world

ATLANTA — An Atlanta influencer is going viral by getting strangers to share their good news.

Cat Catoura has been an Atlanta influencer since 2010.

"I was actually going to be a pharmacist, but then started sharing bits and pieces of my life," said Catoura.

She usually shares where to eat and what to do around Atlanta, but recently, she became inspired to do a different video series.

"I went out to the store and grabbed a poster board and grabbed a sharpie and wrote 'Share your good news ATL' and headed over to the best place in Atlanta, the Beltline, and started to get Atlantans to share their good news," said Catoura.

Her inspiration was Signs with Meg, a creator from New York, and her desire to spread positivity.

"With everything happening in the world right now, you know there's just a lot of bad news, and I feel like people just want some positivity out there," said Catoura.

The American Psychological Association reports that consuming a large amount of negative news hurts the mind and the body. Alternatively, the National Library of Medicine reports that sharing good news boosts mental toughness. Catoura's followers agree.

"I love your message. What you are doing for people, it's amazing. When I saw your video, I thought (it) was really touching. I heard like amazing messages, and it was really heartfelt. I loved your video," said a follower from Canada.

"It actually feels great. I've been working on going out and talking to people. That's a part of the job that I got. So I've been working on going out and talking to people, it helps with my anxiety," said a woman who shared her good news of a new job at FIFA Fan Fest.

So if you're walking the Beltline or at FIFA Fan Fest and see Catoura's sign, go up. It may help brighten your day and many others.