Man with history of deportations sentenced to jail in iPhone robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was sentenced to jail and probation, and will likely be deported, after admitting to using force to try to take a phone during what began as a parking lot exchange arranged online.

Irvin Renova-Sandoval, 27, was accused of using prop money to try to purchase an iPhone 16 Pro, and then threatening the seller with a gun when the seller discovered the fraud on Sept. 1, 2025.

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Ahron Huebner asked the judge during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday to order Renova-Sandoval to serve the full amount of jail recommended by Adult Probation and Parole, 300 days, noting his history of three prior deportations.

"We cannot just assume this is another country's problem," he said.

Third District Judge James Gardner followed that recommendation. He sentenced Renova-Sandoval to one to 15 years in prison for aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, but suspended the sentence instead, ordering him to spend 300 days in jail but giving him credit for the 282 days he had already spent in jail, and four years of probation.

He told Renova-Sandoval that if he was not in ICE custody or deported by Aug. 4, he will have another hearing to ensure he is enrolled in probation. The judge said if Renova-Sandoval has been deported, he will issue a warrant so that if the man returns to the United States, he will have a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest.

Charging documents said the man arranged to purchase the phone for $850 at a grocery store parking to at 5710 W. 7800 South. As the seller began to count the money, he discovered he was given $650 with the words "For Motion Picture Purchases Only" printed on them.

The seller told police Renova-Sandoval pulled out a handgun when he confronted him and told him "don't tell anyone" before driving off. The seller got a license plate number and called police, who arrested him when he returned home.

During his sentencing hearing, his attorney said he had paid the seller the $850 since his arrest.

Before being sentenced, Renova-Sandoval said he regrets his actions and knows he put the victim in an unfair situation.

"I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, you know, I'll overcome my darkness," he said.

Renova-Sandoval's attorney, Alexander Sanchez, asked for him to be released to probation immediately rather than serving the final 18 days of his sentence. He said he anticipates that his client will spend another year or two behind bars in ICE custody, rather than probation.

The man pleaded guilty on April 14 in a plea deal that dismissed nine counts of forgery and one count of failing to stop at the command of an officer, third-degree felonies.