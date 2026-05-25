A taste of Texas is moving into Salt Lake City's latest major development

SALT LAKE CITY — Two restaurants with Lone-Star-State flair are moving into one of Salt Lake City's newest developments.

Free Range Concepts inked a deal with Blaser Ventures and Lowe Property Group to move a pair of their brands, the Rustic and Bowl & Barrel, into the Silo Park project in the rapidly redeveloping Granary District. Both businesses are slated to open by summer 2027.

"The Granary District has become one of the most exciting and authentic neighborhoods in Salt Lake City, and the Rustic and Bowl & Barrel are exactly the type of experiential concepts that continue building on that momentum," said Brandon Blaser, founder of Blaser Ventures, in a statement on Tuesday.

Both businesses will be located within a block bounded by 400 West and 500 West and by 500 South and 600 South, serving as the entertainment "anchor" for the massive mixed-use project.

The Rustic debuted in Dallas a little more than a decade ago, blending food and music with the help of Texas country artist Pat Green. It offers American comfort food with a concert stage for both local musicians and touring artists. Kane Brown, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers and Ella Langley are among the names who have performed there.

It's since expanded to four locations in Texas, with plans to add one more in the state and a location in Arizona. Its Salt Lake location marks just the second planned outside of Texas.

Bowl & Barrel predates the concept by a year, opening its first location in Dallas in 2012. It mixes bowling with food, though focusing more on pizza and appetizers. It has since expanded to Houston, while a San Antonio location closed last year, and it appears that the Silo Park location will be its first outside of Texas.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the team behind Silo Park and become part of the momentum happening within the Granary District. The neighborhood has an authenticity, energy and sense of community that aligns naturally with our brands, and we're looking forward to introducing these concepts and experiences to the Salt Lake City community," said Kyle Noonan, co-founder of Free Range Concepts.

Silo Park is a project that calls for more than 700 housing units and 100,000 square feet of retail by the time it's completed in 2028, as well as 16,000 square feet in community park space near historic silos on the previously industrial block.

"Silo Park is designed to celebrate the history and industrial character of the neighborhood while creating vibrant public spaces and experiences that bring people together," Blaser said.

Salt Lake leaders are still mulling a request for a public infrastructure district to help Blaser build water and sewer lines, as well as an interior park and parking structures within the project area.

The project falls within the Salt Lake Central Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone, which can use tax increments for new development in the area south and west of downtown. A mix of tax increments from the reinvestment zone and taxing within the district help pay off bonds used to finance the infrastructure.

It's located next to the Post District, a similar redevelopment project led by Blaser Ventures and Lowe Property Group in the Granary District, which was completed in 2024. Blaser is slated to open Pickle & Hide this summer, which adaptively reuses a pair of historic buildings in the area.

Culinary Dropout and Uchi, a pair of higher-end restaurant chains new to Utah, are scheduled to open as part of that project. However, city leaders reduced $1 million in incentives that the company could receive for the project in April after one of the historic buildings was demolished without formal approval from the city's Community Reinvestment Agency board.