Utah man accused of keeping a journal detailing child sexual abuse faces 19 felonies

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old Ogden man who investigators believe sexually abused several children years ago and kept a detailed journal of his alleged crimes is facing numerous felony charges.

On Wednesday, Robert Colt Workman was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of sodomy and seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

In February, Workman was charged in Weber County's 2nd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In June of 2024, a woman who used to date Workman contacted law enforcers, stating that she had found Workman's journal, "which contained details about him sexually abusing children," according to charging documents. In addition to calling police, the woman confronted Workman about the alleged abuse and he claimed "the abuse was something that occurred years ago, and he blamed his actions on the drugs he was abusing at the time," the charges state.

Court documents state the alleged abuse dates back to 2015.

After being confronted, Workman fled to Colorado to avoid prosecution. He was tracked down and arrested earlier this week.

Ogden police searched Workman's apartment and storage unit after being notified of the allegations and found child sex abuse material, charging documents state.

According to the charges filed on Wednesday, investigators say they went through Workman's journal, which "detailed his sexual interest in other children, including admissions that he has sexually abused other children. ... In his journal, (Workman) described sexually abusing at least four children," the charges state.

In one of his journal entries, Workman wrote, "I love child porn more than anything else, especially the porn I end up making with little girls!" according to court documents, which state he wrote the word "love" in all caps. Prosecutors say the journal contains several graphic entries allegedly written by Workman.

Investigators also found explicit handwritten notes in addition to pictures of child sex abuse material in Workman's storage shed, according to the charges.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Utah on Friday.