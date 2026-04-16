Utah man accused of keeping a journal detailing child sexual abuse faces 19 felonies

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 1:45 p.m.

 
A man who police say kept a journal detailing his alleged sexual abuse of multiple children now faces 19 felony crimes in two cases.

A man who police say kept a journal detailing his alleged sexual abuse of multiple children now faces 19 felony crimes in two cases. (Billion Photos, Shutterstock)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Robert Colt Workman, 37, faces charges for alleged child sexual abuse.
  • He allegedly kept a journal detailing the abuse.
  • Workman fled to Colorado but was arrested; court appearance set for Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old Ogden man who investigators believe sexually abused several children years ago and kept a detailed journal of his alleged crimes is facing numerous felony charges.

On Wednesday, Robert Colt Workman was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of sodomy and seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies.

In February, Workman was charged in Weber County's 2nd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In June of 2024, a woman who used to date Workman contacted law enforcers, stating that she had found Workman's journal, "which contained details about him sexually abusing children," according to charging documents. In addition to calling police, the woman confronted Workman about the alleged abuse and he claimed "the abuse was something that occurred years ago, and he blamed his actions on the drugs he was abusing at the time," the charges state.

Court documents state the alleged abuse dates back to 2015.

After being confronted, Workman fled to Colorado to avoid prosecution. He was tracked down and arrested earlier this week.

Ogden police searched Workman's apartment and storage unit after being notified of the allegations and found child sex abuse material, charging documents state.

According to the charges filed on Wednesday, investigators say they went through Workman's journal, which "detailed his sexual interest in other children, including admissions that he has sexually abused other children. ... In his journal, (Workman) described sexually abusing at least four children," the charges state.

In one of his journal entries, Workman wrote, "I love child porn more than anything else, especially the porn I end up making with little girls!" according to court documents, which state he wrote the word "love" in all caps. Prosecutors say the journal contains several graphic entries allegedly written by Workman.

Investigators also found explicit handwritten notes in addition to pictures of child sex abuse material in Workman's storage shed, according to the charges.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Utah on Friday.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake CountyWeber County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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