South Jordan man upset with speeder followed him, shot him with pepper gun, police say

SOUTH JORDAN — A confrontation between two men that started when one man confronted the other about speeding through his neighborhood ended with the victim being shot with a "pepper gun."

The 66-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and threatening to use a weapon in a fight. All the alleged charges come with suggested road rage penalty enhancements.

On Thursday, South Jordan police were called to a neighborhood near 10000 South and 4100 West. A man told officers that he was taking out the trash at his home "and noticed the victim speeding through the neighborhood. The arrestee yelled at the victim to slow down, to which the victim sped up," according to a police booking affidavit.

The man then got into his own car and followed the driver until he pulled into a driveway. He approached the driver's car and "entered the victim's vehicle, admitting to intentionally taking the keys and throwing them on his lawn," the affidavit states.

The victim got out of his car and began arguing with the man. Police say the 66-year-old man then went back to his car and retrieved a "pepper gun."

Officers collected surveillance video of the incident and noted that the man is "seen standing outside of his vehicle and shoots the victim in the face with the pepper gun. The victim then walks behind the man's vehicle to take a photograph of his license plate. At that point, the man is seen walking toward the victim and then places the barrel of the pepper gun into the victim's chest and pushed him," according to the affidavit.