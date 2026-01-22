Watch live: Gov. Spencer Cox delivers 2026 State of the State address

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Daniel Woodruff, KSL | Posted - Jan. 22, 2026 at 6:25 p.m.

 
Gov. Spencer Cox gestures for attendees to sit before giving his 2025 State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 23, 2025.

Gov. Spencer Cox gestures for attendees to sit before giving his 2025 State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 23, 2025. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Utah Legislature Thursday evening following the third day of the new legislative session.

Cox is expected to speak about homelessness and helping more people get into housing. Utahns say housing is one of their top concerns, according to a recent poll from the Deseret News.

The governor is also expected to touch on the harms of social media. He's made that a big talking point over the past few years, especially when it comes to children. Just this week, lawmakers advanced a proposal to ban cellphones during the school day, although school districts could adapt that as needed.

Finally, Cox is expected to talk about literacy. He recently said he wants lawmakers to fund a public awareness campaign about the importance of reading.

The governor used his speech last year to call on lawmakers to build infrastructure and housing, and he will return to the House floor as affordability and housing are set to get top billing throughout the 45-day session. The governor acknowledged that his goal to build 35,000 new starter homes by the end of his second term in office is "behind schedule" in an interview with KSL on Tuesday, but said he's optimistic about a bill that would direct state funds to cities to help build infrastructure for new housing developments.

The governor will begin his address at 6:30 p.m. The speech will stream live below:

This story will be updated.

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.
Daniel Woodruff, KSLDaniel Woodruff
Daniel Woodruff is a reporter/anchor with deep experience covering Utah news. He is a native of Provo and a graduate of Brigham Young University. Daniel has also worked as a journalist in Indiana and Wisconsin.

