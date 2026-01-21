Supreme Court appears reluctant to let Trump fire Fed's Lisa Cook

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

WASHINGTON — Conservative and liberal Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism on Wednesday toward President Donald Trump's bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in a case with the central bank's independence at stake.

During about two hours of arguments in the case, the justices indicated they were unlikely to grant the Trump administration's request to lift a judge's decision barring ​the Republican president from immediately firing Cook while her legal ​challenge continues to play out.

Some of the justices pressed D. John Sauer, the U.S. solicitor general arguing for Trump's administration, about why Cook was not given a chance to formally respond to the unproven mortgage fraud allegations — which she has denied — that the president cited as justification to oust Cook. They also raised concerns about the effect on the economy of such a first-ever presidential firing from the central bank and the implications for the Fed's cherished independence from political influence.

The case represents the latest dispute to come to the top U.S. judicial body involving Trump's expansive view of presidential powers since returning to office 12 months ago.

When the court, which has a 6-3 ⁠conservative majority, agreed in October to hear the case, they left Cook in her job for the time being.

"This case is about whether the Federal Reserve will set key interest rates guided by evidence and independent judgment or will succumb to political pressure," Cook, who attended the arguments, said in a statement afterward.

"For as long as I serve at the Federal Reserve, I will uphold the principle of political independence in service to the American people," Cook added.

'Deceit or gross negligence'

Sauer told the justices ‌that the allegations against Cook impugn her "conduct, fitness, ability or competence to serve as a governor of the Federal Reserve."

"The American people should not have their interest rates determined by someone who was, at best, grossly negligent in obtaining favorable interest rates for herself," Sauer said.

"Deceit or gross negligence by a financial regulator in financial transactions is cause for removal," Sauer ⁠added, arguing that the allegations require immediate removal.

Cook has called the allegations against her a pretext to fire her over monetary policy differences as Trump heaps pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates and lashes out at Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not doing so more quickly.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts asked Sauer to explain whether his argument that Cook should be immediately removed ‌applies if the basis of the mortgage allegations — that she cited two different properties as ‍a principal residence — is an "inadvertent mistake contradicted by other documents in the record."

Sauer responded that, even if Cook made a mistake on mortgage paper, "it is quite a big mistake."

Roberts seemed skeptical, telling Sauer "we can debate that."

Paul Clement, the lawyer arguing for Cook, told the justices that the allegations against Cook ⁠arise from "at most an inadvertent mistake" on a mortgage application concerning a vacation property.

Trump's move against Cook is seen as the most consequential challenge to the Fed's independence since it was formed in 1913. Until now, no president had sought to oust a ⁠Fed official.

A Supreme Court ruling is expected by the end of June.

'A million hard questions'

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito expressed concern that the administration had handled the case "in a very cursory manner." Though the case involves Trump's asserted cause to fire Cook, Alito said, "No court has ever explored those facts. Are the mortgage applications even in the record in this case?"

"There's a million hard questions in this case," Alito said.

In creating the Fed, Congress passed a law called the Federal Reserve Act that included provisions meant to insulate the central bank from political interference, requiring governors to be removed by a president only "for cause," though the law does not define the term nor establish procedures for removal.

Clement told the justices that Trump's position would transform tenure protections for Fed governors into "at-will employment."

"That makes no sense," Clement said. "There's no rational reason to go through all the trouble of creating this unique, quasi-private entity that is exempt from everything from the (congressional) appropriations process to the civil service laws, just to give it a removal restriction that is as toothless as the president imagines."

Roberts expressed doubts about Sauer's arguments that the president's assertion of a cause is not reviewable, or that judges cannot reinstate a fired officer.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh expressed doubts about the real-world effects of the administration's arguments.

"Your position," Kavanaugh told Sauer, "that there's no judicial review, no process required, no remedy available, very low bar for cause that the president alone determines — I mean, that would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve."

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett also questioned why the Trump administration has denied Cook a hearing to defend herself, saying that it "would not have been that big of a deal" for Trump to sit down ‍with Cook and lay out the alleged evidence against her.

Barrett also asked Sauer about the practical implications of allowing Trump's firing of a Fed governor.

"We have amicus (friend-of-the-court) briefs from economists who tell us that if Governor Cook is (fired), that would trigger a recession. How should we think about the public interest in a case like this?" Barrett asked, adding: "If there is a risk (at this preliminary stage of the case) doesn't that counsel caution on our part?"