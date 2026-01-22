4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — People across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah felt the effects of an earthquake during their morning commutes Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake was about 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming.

People across the Wasatch Front reported household items and furniture shaking, dogs barking and cats cowering.

"I was just sitting at my desk in my living room when all of a sudden I felt my house shaking and sat for a second, confused," said Madison Olsen in West Bountiful. "Then I could see my computers and lamp start shaking. I literally stood up, getting ready to run to my kid if I had to, but thankfully it wasn't too long."

Ogden resident Sandra Droguett-Collio said she "felt the floor moving."

"I was so light," Droguett-Collio said.

