Man, 31, killed after being hit by train in Ogden

OGDEN — A man died Wednesday after being hit by a train.

Ogden police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near 3550 Pacific Avenue just before 5 a.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male who had been struck by a southbound, non-passenger train. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.

Investigators were working to determine whether the man intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Police added that while they were able to confirm the man's identity, his name hasn't been released pending notification of next of kin.

