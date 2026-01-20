VP JD Vance and Usha Vance to welcome 4th child in July

By Jasper Ward, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 20, 2026

 
Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance attend the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 18. The Vances announced on Tuesday they would welcome their fourth child in July.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance attend the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 18. The Vances announced on Tuesday they would welcome their fourth child in July. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance ​and his wife, Usha, will welcome their fourth child, a boy, ⁠in July, the couple said in a joint ‌statement on Tuesday.

Usha Vance announced the ⁠news on the second lady's X ‌account, where ‍the pair said she and the ⁠baby were "doing well."

"During ⁠this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so ‍much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the Vances said.

JD Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian ‌immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where ‌they graduated in 2013.

Their first son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. The ⁠couple's daughter, Mirabel, ​was born in 2021.

Jasper Ward
