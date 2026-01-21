Couple used Payson grandmother's rent money for fast food, gaming, charges say

PAYSON — A Payson couple who were supposed to be taking care of an elderly woman with dementia were charged Tuesday with spending the woman's money on fast food, video games and gambling, resulting in the elderly woman's bills going unpaid.

Diane Marie OBannon, 39, and Cameron Clint OBannon, 47, are each charged in 4th District Court with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft. The charges for Diane OBannon are second-degree felonies and the charges for Cameron OBannon are third-degree felonies.

Police say Diane OBannon took on the role of primary caregiver for her 87-year-old grandmother, who has dementia, in 2021. OBannon and her husband moved in with her grandmother at that time.

"Diane received access to the victim's account for the purpose of paying her bills and expenses," according to charging documents.

However, "during this time, Diane and/or Cameron used the victim's account to spend $2,393 at gas stations, $1,628 on fast food, $1,178 at smoke/vape shops, and $827 on online games. During this time, (the woman) neglected to pay rent, utilities or property taxes," the charges allege.

"As a result, Payson city shut off the electricity to the victim's trailer twice … and the victim was eventually evicted from the trailer park," the charges state, noting the woman "does not smoke, drive, play online games or gamble."