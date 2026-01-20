Charged with killing a Utah woman, he fled to the Philippines. Now this fugitive breaks his silence.

IDAHO FALLS — A man charged with murdering a Utah woman in 2024 says he had nothing to do with her death and is being set up by the victim's husband.

Henry Cito Piano Resuera Jr. is accused of fleeing to the Philippines after police say he killed 60-year-old Kimberly Hyde. Resuera and his family lived next door to Hyde and her husband, Michael Hyde, in Roosevelt.

Kimberly was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 7, 2024. Her body was found inside her vehicle the following day in Vernal, about 40 miles from her home.

Kimberly Hyde was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 7, 2024. Her body was found inside her vehicle the following day in Vernal, about 40 miles from her home. (Photo: Family photo)

A medical examiner found blunt force trauma to Kimberly's head and face, eight superficial stab wounds, and fatal neck wounds, according to court documents.

Resuera flew to the Philippines hours after Hyde's body was discovered, and police interviewed his wife and teenage son in Utah. Court documents say his family told investigators that Resuera confessed to killing Hyde, and his son and wife were scared of him because of unreported domestic violence.

A warrant for Resuera's arrest was issued on suspicion of aggravated homicide, kidnapping, robbery and burglary. Nobody else has been charged in connection to crime.

He has been living in the Philippines for over a year and has remained silent about the case until now. Resuera contacted EastIdahoNews.com after seeing an interview on "Courtroom Insider" with two of Hyde's family members. During a 45-minute on-camera interview, he shared his version of events for the first time.

"I can't be silent for too long. The other side of the story must be known. I don't know what will happen next, but I just put my trust to God as I know I am telling the truth and that I am innocent," Resuera says.

Resuera's version of events

Resuera says he was in his garage when he received a phone call from an unknown number between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024.

"It called me four to five times, but I ignored it, thinking it was just a random call from telemarketers. I also got a message request in my Facebook Messenger from an account named Jaz Utah that read, 'Hello Henry. This is Michael.' I accepted the message request, (and) replied with a thumbs up," Resuera explains.

Resuera assumed Michael was Michael Hyde, so he called his neighbor's phone, but the call did not go through. Jaz Utah then called Resuera through Messenger, and he heard Michael's voice.

"He asked me if I was at home and that he wanted me to do a favor. He told me to open the back door fence of their house because they sold their gas stove and someone was coming to get it," Resuera recalls. "I asked Mike how I could get in because I knew that Kim and my wife were out, and I didn't have the key."

Resuera says Michael gave him the garage passcode. Resuera remembered he had a retirement gift for his neighbor, so he went into his own home, grabbed the present and then walked over to the Hydes'. Resuera says surveillance cameras in his garage and outside of his home detail his movements that afternoon.

After dropping off the gift and opening the back fence, Resuera went to the gym for around 20 minutes. He then walked home, and on the way, he says Jaz Utah called him again.

"It was Mike. He asked if I could pick them up at Constitution Park and said I could use Kim's car. When he said 'them,' I thought I'd pick up Kim and my wife," Resuera says.

He went back to the Hydes' house, grabbed the car key from inside the home and got into Kimberly's car. He recalls the windows being tinted and "a lot of things" piled in the back seat.

As he started driving to the park, Resuera says Michael called again.

"He informed me that they were already picked up and were going to Ashley Hospital (Ashley Regional Women's Health) in Vernal. He told me to go there," Resuera says.

After the call was over, Resuera heard a "weird" sound coming from the back seat – like a "person having difficulty breathing."

"I immediately parked the car on the side of the road. I looked back, and I was shocked because there was a person under the piled boxes and bags, and I recognized it was Kim," Resuera says. "She was blindfolded, her mouth was sealed with tape, and there was a lot of blood."

Resuera says he panicked and didn't know what to do. He says he called Michael several times, but the calls didn't go through. He provided screenshots to EastIdahoNews.com showing multiple missed calls with Jaz Utah between 3:30 p.m. and 4:18 p.m.

A screenshot showing missed calls from Jaz Utah. (Photo: Henry Resuera)

"I immediately thought of my wife because I remembered she was with Kim that day. I called her, but she didn't pick up. I called my son and asked where his mom was, and he told me she was in the kitchen cooking," Resuera recalls. "I told my son to meet me in Naples City. At that moment, I didn't know what to do. I continued driving to Constitution Park. When I was in front of Roosevelt Junior High, I fully stopped the car on the side of the road because I couldn't take the smell of the blood, and I began to vomit."

Resuera says he kept calling Michael, but he never picked up. As Resuera was driving, he saw his son driving another vehicle.

"I gave him a hand signal to follow me. At that moment, I really didn't know where to go because it's a place I'm not familiar with," Resuera says. "I stopped and parked the car on the side of the road. I left Kim's car. While my son was driving home, I took screenshots of the messages Jaz Utah sent me. When we got home, my wife told me Mike had sent her a message asking where Kim might be. I was still in shock. I know that Mike knew where Kim was, but I didn't tell my wife anything. After a minute, I checked my Facebook Messenger and saw that Jaz Utah unsent the messages he sent me earlier."

Resuera asked his wife to come with him to visit Michael next door, but their neighbor was talking with a police officer.

The next morning, he says he returned with his wife and son, hoping to speak with Michael again, but "there were already about three or four people inside." He noticed changes around the home, including the back door fence being closed and the gas stove still there.

Later that morning, Resuera and his wife went to pick up their son from school.

"As I go out of the driveway, I saw Mike, and he gave me a hand gesture telling me to go to him. I drove the truck to his direction. He said they found her in Vernal and told us she's already dead," Resuera recalls. "My wife started to cry, and when I looked at Mike. He was normal, as if nothing had happened. He was still well composed. Not the usual reaction of a husband who just lost his wife."

When Resuera returned home, he says he hurriedly booked a flight to the Philippines, telling his wife he "needed to be home."

His son drove him to the airport, but on the way, after speaking with a friend, he reconsidered.

"I realized, why do I need to leave when I know I am not guilty of anything?" he explains, so they went back to their home in Roosevelt.

That night, he claims he saw Michael outside, and his neighbor asked, "Why are you still here?"

"I told him, 'I can't leave my family, Mike.' He said, 'If you really love your family, you must leave.' I asked him, 'Who did it?' He told me two names, Monde and Julia. I asked him, 'Do I know them?' He said, 'You don't know them.' I asked, 'Where are they now?' He replied, 'They're still here.' I asked him, 'Why me, Mike?' He bowed his head. At that moment, I started to cry in front of him," Resuera recalls.

Resuera says Michael asked for his Vemno information so he could send him money for a plane ticket, but Resuera refused and told him he could buy his own ticket. He used his wife's phone to book a flight, and his son took him to the airport at midnight on Oct. 9, 2024.

"My wife was actually confused as to what was really happening … I did not say anything to my son or even to my wife," Resuera recalls.

Hiding in the Philippines

Once overseas, Resuera says he spoke with a police officer in the United States on the phone. The officer asked his height and weight and whether he had scratches on his arms "because they got some skin on Kim's nails."

"He also asked me if I am having an affair with Kim. I told him Kim was like a mother to me and that I'm not in a relationship with Kim," Resuera says. "The police officer told me to go back to the USA to cooperate with the investigation. I told him, sure, I will go back in three days, but I have to see my parents first in our hometown."

On Oct. 12, Resuera says he gathered his siblings at his parents' house in the Philippines and told them everything that happened in Utah. He said they encouraged him to return to the U.S. "to prove my innocence."

His son then called from Utah and said Vernal police officers were speaking with him and his mom.

Resuera's wife and the juvenile allegedly "admitted that Henry had disclosed to them that he had killed Kimberly Hyde. They were both able to provide details of Kimberly's death that had not been made publicly available," the police affidavit says.

Resuera refutes those claims and says once he realized he was wanted in connection to the murder, he decided not to return to Utah because the investigation was "biased."

In August, Resuera's wife and son moved to the Philippines. He has spoken with them and says, "There is a story behind (their) confession (to police)," but did not elaborate. He says he was never abusive and denies all the charges, saying there is no reason or motive for him to kill Kimberly Hyde.

"How can I kill a person whom I treated as my own mother?" he says. "She baked goodies for my kids. My kids love her so much and even call her grandma."

What's next

Resuera says he does not trust the police in Utah, but is willing to speak with the FBI and even has a message for President Donald Trump.

"From the bottom of my heart and with a clear conscience, I did not kill your citizen. We came to the U.S. to live our American dream and to give a better future for our kids, and not to harm anyone. Please help the victim's family. Give them peace of mind and peace of heart," Resuera says.

He says he remained silent "because I knew no one will believe me," and did not want to jeopardize the safety of his wife and children. He hopes Michael will come forward and has a message for him.

"I thought we were friends. I am talking to you, man to man, father to father. Tell the truth. It's not too late, Mike. One day, you will face Kimberly in the afterlife. I know you have totally moved on, but please, you are my only hope to clear my name because I know you knew who did this," Resuera says.

Michael Hyde has never been named a suspect or charged in connection with Kimberly's death or any other crime associated with the case. He has been advised not to talk with the media about the investigation, according to an email from Joy Hyde, his current wife.

In a public message posted on his Facebook page on Oct. 7, 2025, he wrote:

"I understand that many on social media jumped to the conclusion that I was somehow involved in my wife's murder. Statistics show that that is often the case, but it's not true in this case. … I do not wear my emotions on my sleeve, and some criticize me for that and the way I choose to grieve. Some have criticized me for wanting to find happiness in marriage again.

"I am abiding by Kim's wishes in that respect (waiting at least a year if I do get remarried). … I have cooperated with the authorities 110% this entire time. I too am frustrated that a year has passed and justice has yet to be done. The authorities say that it will take time and to be patient. Kim never deserved this to happen to her. She was the best wife I could've ever asked for. My 19 years with her were the best years of my life. She served me and she served others. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother as well.

"While I have many photos of us and our good times together, I sorely miss her companionship, her voice, her laugh, her presence, and her touch. Please join me in praying that her killer can be extradited as soon as possible, and that justice will ultimately be done. And please don't judge me as I seek to rebuild what's left of my life and find happiness again."

READ HENRY RESUERA'S COMPLETE STATEMENT ON HIS VERSION OF EVENTS HERE

READ HENRY RESUERA'S COMPLETE MESSAGE TO MICHAEL HYDE, KIMBERLY HYDE'S FAMILY, VERNAL POLICE, AND PRES. DONALD TRUMP HERE