1 person critically injured in helicopter crash in Wasatch County

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Jan. 19, 2026 at 3:39 p.m.

 
A helicopter crash Sunday near Timber Lakes, Wasatch County, left one person critically injured and remains under investigation.

A helicopter crash Sunday near Timber Lakes, Wasatch County, left one person critically injured and remains under investigation. (Wasatch County Sheriff's Office)

Save Story

Timber Lakes, WASATCH COUNTY — A helicopter crash near Timber Lakes, Wasatch County, left one person critically injured and remains under investigation.

The crash was reported Sunday at around 3:10 p.m. off state Route 35 near Wolf Creek Campground, located within the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"There were four occupants on board at the time of the crash. One individual sustained critical injury and was transported by AirMed to a hospital for treatment of a head injury," reads the statement. The other three people in the helicopter "were evaluated at the scene."

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. A social media post from the National Transportation Safety Board said it is looking into the matter. It described the craft as a Bell 206 helicopter.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Wolf Creek Campground, now closed, sits at an elevation of 9,400 feet in stands of aspen and fir trees. "This campground is subject to early winters and late springs and can close earlier or open later than expected," reads a website about it.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSummit/Wasatch County
Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  