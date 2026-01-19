1 person critically injured in helicopter crash in Wasatch County

Timber Lakes, WASATCH COUNTY — A helicopter crash near Timber Lakes, Wasatch County, left one person critically injured and remains under investigation.

The crash was reported Sunday at around 3:10 p.m. off state Route 35 near Wolf Creek Campground, located within the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"There were four occupants on board at the time of the crash. One individual sustained critical injury and was transported by AirMed to a hospital for treatment of a head injury," reads the statement. The other three people in the helicopter "were evaluated at the scene."

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. A social media post from the National Transportation Safety Board said it is looking into the matter. It described the craft as a Bell 206 helicopter.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Wolf Creek Campground, now closed, sits at an elevation of 9,400 feet in stands of aspen and fir trees. "This campground is subject to early winters and late springs and can close earlier or open later than expected," reads a website about it.