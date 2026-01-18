Pedestrian dead following Millcreek crash

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Jan. 18, 2026 at 8:02 p.m.

 
A person died Sunday night after an auto-pedestrian crash.

A person died Sunday night after an auto-pedestrian crash. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

MILLCREEK — A person died Sunday night after an auto-pedestrian crash.

At about 6:20 p.m., police responded to a call at 3900 South, between 1200 East and 1100 East, in Millcreek, involving a pedestrian hit by a truck, said Unified police Sgt. Aymee Race.

Race said the pedestrian wasn't in a crosswalk when hit. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and died there. The identity of the pedestrian wasn't yet released.

There was only one occupant in the car, Race said. The driver stayed on scene.

On Sunday night, 3900 South was shut down in the area, with no estimated reopening time.

This story may be updated.

