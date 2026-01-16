BYU freshman fitting in with rebounding edge, Muslim faith on Big 12's top rebounding squad

PROVO — Bolanle Yussuf admits she didn't know anything about BYU or its sponsoring institution before the Cougars started recruiting the women's basketball freshman from Lagos, Nigeria during her high school career in Japan.

But the 6-foot-3 forward who averages 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game in the Cougars' 14-3 start before continuing Big 12 play Saturday against No. 18 Baylor (2 p.m. MST, ESPN+) has had little trouble adapting to first-year head coach Lee Cummard, or even the things that make the flagship university owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unique.

"I love my religion classes," Yussuf told KSL.com shortly after receiving word she passed all of her finals from the first semester of college. "I learned a lot of things about LDS people, and things that people have said about (Latter-day Saints).

"That class teaches me a lot of things I need to know," she added. "When people say things about them, I can tell people what is right. So I love that class."

There were plenty of gaps to fill in, but no part of BYU's unique culture — which includes an honor code that, among other things, requires students to "live a chase and virtuous life" in abstaining from sexual relations outside of marriage as well as alcohol, tobacco, coffee, and other substance abuse — has surprised Yussuf.

The freshman whom teammates call "Bola" grew up Muslim, but knew plenty of Christian congregations in her home country. She added to her world experience in Japan, where she averaged 24.7 points and 18.9 rebounds as a senior en route to back-to-back U18 Nissin League championships.

So when it came to BYU and an honor code heavily tied to the school's sponsoring faith, Yussuf fit into the culture like she fits into the team's rebounding efforts. Led by top rebounder Lara Rohkohl's 6.9 boards per game, the Cougars have adapted to the size and physical play of the Big 12 as well as anyone.

Much like how Yussuf has adapted to college basketball in a new country and distinct culture.

"I don't have any problems at BYU," she said. "They don't force me to go to church (in a Latter-day Saint congregation) or whatever. We do learn this is how they do things here, and there are some things that shocked other people. But to me as a Muslim, it's kind of similar. I've had a problem with it or any trouble with it."

On the court, Yussuf's style of play also fits into Cummard's inaugural campaign in the lead chair. The Cougars (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) rank eighth among the Big 12's 16 teams in scoring offense and sixth in defense, but lead the conference with 44.0 rebounds per game including a league-best 15.2 offensive rebounds per game.

That's also a necessity for a team that shoots 30.5% from 3-point range, ranking among the bottom five teams in the conference. But shooting threes, defending well, and rebounding have become as much a part of BYU's identity as the program's unsightly 18.3 turnovers per game.

"We have some personnel that's good at it, especially offensive rebounding. Kambree is as good as anybody at seeing that ball coming off the rim and going to get it," Cummard said.

"We have some really good offensive rebounders ... even Delaney (Gibb) and Marya (Hudgins), when it's their turn, can be pretty good rebounders."

BYU freshman Bolanle Yussuf takes a shot during a women's college basketball game against Weber State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. (Photo: Zach Hunter for KSL.com)

Kambree Barber Taylor rejoined the team for the past eight games after opening the season recovering from injury. But she, too, was an immediate boon on the boards, averaging 7.0 per game to go with 4.3 points off the bench.

"We have an urgency to get the ball," said the sophomore from Rigby, Idaho who ranks in the 99th percentile nationally for offensive rebounding percentage. "The mindset of one more possession ... Those 50-50 balls are ours, and they're an extra possession that can help us get points. It's a positive thing for our team, and all of us want to do that extra work to help the team."

Yussuf leans into the team's rebounding ethos, saying "it's kind of my thing" to scrap for boards, especially on the offensive glass.

She also fits well into the Cougars' locker room.

"She's definitely somebody that everybody on the team wants to hang around," fellow freshman Braeden Gunlock said. "She makes a big impact on the court, but off the court as well. She's always got a smile, and brings a lot of energy where ever she goes."