Health Department to launch study on cellphone radiation, spokesman says

By Puyaan Singh, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 16, 2026 at 8:07 a.m.

 
The Department of Health and Human Services will ​launch a study on cellphone radiation, a department spokesman said on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services will ​launch a study on cellphone radiation, a department spokesman said on Thursday. (Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story

WASHINGTON — The Department of Health and Human Services will ​launch a study on cellphone radiation, a department spokesman said on Thursday, building on Health Secretary Robert ⁠F. Kennedy Jr.'s criticism linking them to neurological damage and cancer.

Last ‌year, the department said 22 states had restricted cellphone ⁠use in schools to improve the mental and ‌physical health of ‍children under the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

The ⁠Food and Drug Administration ⁠also took down old webpages saying cellphones are not dangerous.

"The FDA removed webpages with old conclusions about cellphone radiation while HHS undertakes a study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps in knowledge, including on new ‍technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy," said HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon.

"The study was directed by President Trump's MAHA Commission in its strategy report," Nixon added.

However, some webpages of agencies such as the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ‌continue to say that, to date, there is no credible evidence pointing ‌to health problems from cellphone radiation.

The National Cancer Institute, under the National Institutes of Health, says "evidence to date suggests that cellphone use does not cause brain or other ⁠kinds of cancer in ​humans."

The Wall Street Journal ⁠first reported on the ‌HHS study on Thursday.

Photos

Most recent Health stories

Related topics

U.S.Health
Puyaan Singh

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  