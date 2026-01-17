First backcountry trail connecting Summit, Wasatch counties to open this spring

HEBER CITY — A trail more than a decade in the making will soon be complete, creating the first backcountry trail connection between Wasatch and Summit counties.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for trails in Wasatch County, announced in December that the BLT to WOW Connector Trail will open this spring.

"This five-mile backcountry connection will be the first official trail link between Wasatch and Summit county systems, offering new opportunities for hikers, runners and mountain bikers while showcasing years of collaboration, persistence and community support," a statement from the foundation said.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation partnered with the Mountain Trails Foundation to complete the project, which faced many hurdles such as wildlife mitigation areas, changing tides in the Park City political space and building over the dangerously steep terrain of Tall T peak, which has an elevation of 9,360 feet, the foundation said.

"The entire system of WOW trails isn't just connecting communities through trails; it is a shining example of what long-term, supportive relationships between many partner organizations can bring to bear. Mountain Trails is proud to be, but one spoke in this wheel of success," said Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony.

The project was first devised more than 10 years ago by Rick Fournier, a former trails manager for Mountain Trails Foundation, and Scott House, the Wasatch Trails Foundation board president. House said it is super exciting to see these trails come to life.

"Its location speaks to the foundation's commitment to balance wilderness and open space protection, while still providing meaningful trail connections. The build of the trail reflects our abilities to integrate natural features and terrain into a modern, sustainable trail design that is sure to get riders of all levels stoked," House said.

The trail is a multiuse, bi-directional connector that connects Tall T to the WOWZA trails, includes an intermediate downhill mountain bike, a mountain bike climb and multiuse trail, and has a hike-only spur called Boulder Dash.

The trail project was funded by grants from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, Utah Outdoor Recreation, Recreation Trails Program and the Wasatch County Trails, Arts and Parks Tax. Mountain Trails Foundation was hired as the trail contractor and began construction in spring 2024.

"There were multiple times over the last three years that I was convinced this connection was dead in the water. Without the support and pure grit of our board and our main partner, Mountain Trails Foundation, we would not have made this happen," Wasatch Trails Foundation Executive Director Mia Yue said.