Man with gang ties arrested in connection with double killing in Salt Lake church parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested a man and accused him of hindering their investigation into the shootout at a funeral that claimed the lives of two men and injured six others.

Ryan Daniel Toutai, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of obstruction of justice.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a report of a shooting with multiple victims in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road just after 7:30 p.m. Sione Vatuvei, 38, of Glendale, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, were killed. Six other men were taken to local hospitals with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

Investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire after two individuals who are known to each other got into a dispute. As of Wednesday, no one has been arrested and accused of directly being responsible for the killings. Police say their investigation has been hampered because witnesses are refusing to talk.

"Multiple expended cartridge casings and a handgun were recovered from the scene along with a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball hat. Multiple witnesses were interviewed and cellphone video footage from the funeral services was obtained and reviewed," according to a police booking affidavit.

Toutai was one of those interviewed at the Salt Lake City Police Department on the night of the shooting and was seen in cellphone video collected by detectives wearing a Dodgers hat.

"He stated that he was inside that church and was just stepping outside into the parking lot when he heard gunshots. Ryan said he observed one of the victims on the ground but did not see who was shooting or see anyone with a firearm. Ryan denied being involved with the altercation or having any knowledge of what happened. Ryan denied having a firearm or seeing anyone with a firearm that day," the affidavit states.

Toutai allegedly claimed he did not go near the area where the shooters were. Police noted, however, that Toutai "closely matched the description of one of the shooters given by multiple witnesses and was identified as being involved in the altercation in the parking lot. Police have received numerous tips that Ryan was involved with the shooting and had a confrontation with another male that was in the parking lot."

When detectives searched Toutai's phone, they found a video "of Ryan handling the firearm recovered at the scene, about a month before the shooting. Additional videos were obtained from the phone documenting Ryan driving a car with another male, shortly before the funeral. The male in the passenger seat was identified as one of the other males involved in the altercation, who had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound," according to the affidavit.

"The cellphone videos also show Ryan at the church parking lot minutes later, where he walks toward the church with the other male, and a third male involved, who was also shot during the altercation."

On Tuesday, detectives interviewed Toutai again and he again claimed he was walking out of the church when the shots were fired, the affidavit states.

"Ryan was confronted with the evidence of his involvement by detectives and was informed that he could be charged with obstruction of justice if he gave false statements. Ryan continued to deny any knowledge of the firearm and could not explain how his hat ended up in the location of the altercation, where he stated he did not go," police said.

Toutai also maintained that he took a rideshare to the funeral, even though video was recovered of him driving one of the cars found in the church parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say Toutai "has reported involvement" with a street gang with a long history in Salt Lake City "and was at the event dressed in gang colors and attire."