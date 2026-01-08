Salt Lake police identify 2 killed in shooting that injured 6 others

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were killed, and six people were injured — at least three critically — in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a church where a funeral was being held inside.

Sione Vatuvei, 38, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, were the two who died in the shooting.

Salt Lake police provided an update to tragic incident at 10 a.m.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd speaks to the media amid the investigation following a shooting at a church in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

The shooting happened at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say at least 200 people attended the funeral. Two Tongan Latter-day Saint wards attend that meetinghouse.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been announced. It was unknown if the shooter, or shooters, had been attending the funeral. Police say an argument in the church parking lot escalated into a shooting.

The shooting prompted a large police response from Salt Lake City and several agencies from across the valley.

Read more:

2 killed, 6 others injured in shooting at Salt Lake church parking lot Two people were killed and six were injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening when a fight broke out in a church parking lot outside a funeral.

This story will be updated.