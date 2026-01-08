Salt Lake police identify 2 killed in shooting that injured 6 others

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 9:58 a.m.

 
Crime scene tape stretches across the parking lot at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City after a shooting on Wednesday.

Crime scene tape stretches across the parking lot at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City after a shooting on Wednesday. (Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

7 photos
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were killed, and six people were injured — at least three critically — in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a church where a funeral was being held inside.

Sione Vatuvei, 38, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, were the two who died in the shooting.

Salt Lake police provided an update to tragic incident at 10 a.m.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd speaks to the media amid the investigation following a shooting at a church in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.
Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd speaks to the media amid the investigation following a shooting at a church in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

The shooting happened at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say at least 200 people attended the funeral. Two Tongan Latter-day Saint wards attend that meetinghouse.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been announced. It was unknown if the shooter, or shooters, had been attending the funeral. Police say an argument in the church parking lot escalated into a shooting.

The shooting prompted a large police response from Salt Lake City and several agencies from across the valley.

Read more:

2 killed, 6 others injured in shooting at Salt Lake church parking lot

Two people were killed and six were injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening when a fight broke out in a church parking lot outside a funeral.

This story will be updated.

Photos

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  