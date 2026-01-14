Second man charged in connection with West Jordan shooting

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 14, 2026 at 4:34 p.m.

 
A second man who police say was involved in a shooting in a West Jordan neighborhood is now facing 23 felony charges.

A second man who police say was involved in a shooting in a West Jordan neighborhood is now facing 23 felony charges. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Tonga Kaufusi, 27, and Sitiveni Kaufusi, 20, face charges in a West Jordan shooting.
  • Both are charged with criminal solicitation aggravated assault, property damage and discharge of a firearm.
  • A teen allegedly fired shots after being encouraged by Sitiveni Kaufusi, charges state.

WEST JORDAN — A second man has now been officially charged in connection with a shooting at a West Jordan residence. TONGA POTEKI MAEZ KAUFUSI

Tonga Poteki Maez Kaufusi, 27, of West Jordan, charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with criminal solicitation, two counts of aggravated assault, causing property damage and 20 counts of discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies. Sitiveni Fosita Kaufusi, 20, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with the same charges.

On Dec. 28, a West Jordan resident near 2700 West and 7800 South reported to police that a woman he did not know "woke him up by pounding on his front door." After opening the door, the woman "fell into his residence," prompting the homeowner to grab his gun, according to charging documents. The woman then ran off.

About 30 minutes later, an SUV drove by and numerous shots were fired at the residence.

Police "found approximately 20 slugs and shell casings in front of (the) residence, and 16 bullet holes in (the) residence," according to the charges. The homeowner told police "he was inside his residence when it was shot at, and a bullet came within 2 feet of where (he) had been sitting," while a woman in the residence "reported that … several bullets were shot, and a bullet passed within a foot of where she had been sitting."

Detectives found the SUV abandoned nearby. Two teens seen walking nearby were detained and one "was found with a firearm and an extended magazine in his possession with ammunition that matched the spent casings located on scene," the charges state.

The teen said that he and his "brothers" — both of the Kaufusis — "became upset after his sister … claimed that a neighbor pointed a gun at her." The detained teen claimed he fired the shots at the house and was the only shooter, the charges say.

Later that day, both Kaufusis went to the West Jordan Police Department and Tonga Kaufusi claimed he was in the SUV while Sitiveni Kaufusi "admitted that he encouraged (the teen) to fire at the residence," according to the charges.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  