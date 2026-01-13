Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in House Epstein probe

By Bhargav Acharya, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 9:53 a.m.

 
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next president of the United States in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next president of the United States in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew via Reuters)

WASHINGTON — Bill and Hillary Clinton on Tuesday refused to testify in ​a Republican-led congressional investigation of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying it was a partisan ⁠exercise.

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready ‌to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no ⁠matter the consequences," the Clintons wrote in a letter to ‌Republican Representative James Comer, ‍who chairs the House of Representatives Oversight Committee. "For us, ⁠now is that time."

Comer has threatened ⁠to hold the Clintons in contempt if they fail to appear before the committee, which could potentially lead to criminal charges.

In a letter shared on social media, Hillary Clinton and the Clintons said they had tried to provide what "little information" they had to help with the investigation and accused Comer of shifting focus away from the Trump administration's failures.

"We've done so because Mr. Epstein's crimes were horrific. If the Government didn't do all it could to investigate and prosecute these crimes, for whatever reason, that should be the focus of your work ... There is no evidence that you are doing so," they wrote.

"There ‌is no plausible explanation for what you are doing other than partisan politics," they said, ‌and added that they expect Comer to direct the committee to hold them in contempt.

President Donald Trump's administration, under pressure from Trump's political base, has ordered the U.S. Justice Department to release files tied to ⁠criminal probes of Epstein, ​who was once friends with Trump and ⁠the Clintons, in ‌compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress.

Bhargav Acharya
