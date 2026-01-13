March RootsTech conference to feature Steve Young, Elder Ronald A. Rasband

People attend RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on March 6, 2025. The keynote speakers for the 2026 conference were announced in early January.

  • RootsTech 2026 will feature keynote speakers Steve Young and Elder Ronald A. Rasband.
  • The conference, hosted by FamilySearch, runs March 5-7 in Salt Lake City.
  • Family Discovery Day includes a message from Elder Rasband and cultural performances.

SALT LAKE CITY — The RootsTech family history conference this year aims to invite participants to come "together," which is the theme for this year's conference.

"There's so much power in that word, 'together,'" Jonathan Wing, director of events at FamilySearch International, said during an event where the theme was announced. "It's power in numbers. It's people coming together for a common goal, common cause ... who want to make meaningful discoveries in their family history."

RootsTech has been hosted by FamilySearch, the family history website operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for 15 years. The 2026 conference begins in about 50 days, on March 5.

People from over 50 countries attend the event, and even more join online, according to a statement from the church.

Tuesday is the final day of early-bird pricing for the in-person event, which features a large expo hall and more than 200 classes for beginner and professional genealogists. The class schedule is currently available so future attendees, both in person and virtual, can plan their schedules.

Keynote speakers

This year, the keynote speakers for RootsTech include three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young, actress Marlee Matlin and National Geographic explorer and historian Tara Roberts.

Jonathan Wing, director of RootsTech, said of Steve Young: "He continues to use his influence to help instill hope in underserved communities and to promote physical, social and emotional wellness. We are excited to have him share his experiences, stories and family heritage at RootsTech 2026."

There will also be virtual keynote speakers, including Irish dancers the Gardiner brothers, Filipina broadcast journalist Jessica Soho, Brazilian footballer Zico and José Hernandez, an engineer and NASA astronaut.

Each in-person keynote address will also be available virtually to all registered attendees.

Family Discovery Day

A RootsTech message from Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, will be available in the Gospel Library app beginning at 1:30 p.m. on March 7. They will discuss coming to Christ through uniting families.

Their message is part of Family Discovery Day, the final day of RootsTech each year, which includes games, activities and sessions with topics directed more specifically toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"For Latter-day Saints, RootsTech offers ways to help families grow their love for Jesus Christ and the temple through inspiring messages from church leaders," a church news release said.

People do not need to register to attend only the Family Discovery Day events, which include cultural performances, storytelling, music and other courses. Some of these will be streamed on RootsTech.org.

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will also have a RootsTech message. On March 5, a 30-minute prerecorded training for members called to serve in temple and family history leadership roles, featuring Elder Kearon, will be released along with a discussion guide. It will be available along with a discussion guide on the church's Gospel Library app.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

