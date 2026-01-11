Lone survivor of West Valley family shooting dies unexpectedly at age 19

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

TAYLORSVILLE — The only family member to survive a shooting that claimed the lives of his parents and his three siblings in 2024 died Sunday at age 19.

Sha Reh died unexpectedly at the home of his aunt and uncle, according to a family statement.

Reh, who was 17 at the time, was shot in the head in December 2024 during a shooting spree at his West Valley home that took the lives of the rest of his immediate family. Police believe Reh's father shot his wife and four children before shooting himself.

The teenager was found alive but critically injured in the garage two days later following a welfare check at the home.

The family statement said Reh died unexpectedly. A GoFundMe account* says he died of natural causes. His death came just a week after Reh had fulfilled a personal goal to attend the University of Utah.

"Despite losing his vision in both eyes, and over the course of the past 13 months, Sha Reh overcame numerous obstacles on his pathway to healing. He successfully enrolled in the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind in January of 2025, where he learned to communicate in Braille and live independently," the statement said.

"Just this past week, he started college as a first year, first generation student at the University of Utah. He was living independently and was excited to work toward his dream of obtaining a college education and eventually enrolling in law school."

Reh graduated with his class at Granger High School in May. The school called his survival "one of the most fabulous miracles of the season."

Reh knew what it was like to struggle. He adapted to a new life in America as a refugee from Myanmar and had to learn a new language. So re-learning these new skills of reading and living on his own were another test of his resolve.

"I strive to do good things in this world," Reh told KSL in May. "I am very grateful and blessed to have this opportunity to be happy."

He said his faith was a big part of his hope. He and his family were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints nearly a decade ago.

"Religion is a big part of why I'm always so positive. It gets me thinking that I will be able to see my family again in the afterlife," he said days before his high school graduation.

Reh's family said, "While we are devastated at the news of his death, the knowledge of the joy of his reunion with his family exceeds our pain. He was among those who were once blind, but now can see. He has a perfect vision of his and his family's eternity, and his home is now with them."

Those family members include his mother, Bu Meh, 38; brother Boe Reh, 11; sister Kristina Ree, 8; and sister Nyay Meh, 2. His father, Dae Rah, 42, was also found dead with a gun.

The family also expressed gratitude to first responders, police and the medical examiner's office, and to those who offered support to the family since the shooting.

The GoFundMe campaign says all money raised will go to Reh's extended family that has been caring for him. "The family is currently facing significant financial hardship and is struggling to cover the costs of funeral and memorial services."

