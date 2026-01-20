'I would do this the rest of my life': St. George all-abilities park employs all-abilities staff

ST. GEORGE — When Cameron Peterson goes to work at Thunder Junction, he feels at home — and not just because he gets to conduct a train every day.

Peterson, 42, has high-functioning autism and was diagnosed when he was a teen. He has worked at the park since 2021 as a conductor. Thunder Junction is an all-abilities park built in 2016, with attractions designed to accommodate the physical abilities of all visitors, and it has extended that to its employees.

"There are around 55 employees of all abilities, and some have been here since the beginning," said Hannah Keller, recreation supervisor over parks in St. George. "We have a few cashiers — one in the depot who sells the train tokens, and someone who takes the tokens. We have the conductor who talks at the back of the train, and an engineer. We have some greeters who will welcome people and say goodbye. We usually have six to seven employees each shift.

"We have a father-son duo who started working a few years ago when they learned that people of all abilities work here," she continued. "The father wanted somewhere for his son to work. The dad is the engineer, and his son is the conductor. It's been cool to watch them work together. Cameron is another great conductor who has been here for four years now. He tells me all the time how much he loves the job and appreciates working with everyone."

Peterson said that while the prospect of being able to drive a train every day was appealing when he took the job, being around people and helping them smile is what makes his job so special.

I see people with full capacity that have intelligence and remarkable talents and there's no limit to the talent which people have. –Cameron Peterson

"I feel like this is the best job in the world!" Peterson said. "I love trains, and I've always been fascinated with trains. You know, I also like tractors, too. And kids are just really fun to be around. I don't see it as work. I see it as play more than anything because the children are smiling and have a great time and just love it."

Peterson said that growing up with his various challenges was difficult. Prior to being diagnosed with autism, he experienced some major health challenges, including childhood cancer from age 6 to 11.

"I was delayed speech and had special ed my whole life," he said. "I went through cancer as a child from 1989 to 1993. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I fought it for four years and conquered that. It was a big thing. I was later diagnosed with high-functioning autism."

Peterson said that he is grateful to his family and those in special ed programs who have helped him through his challenges, adding that he doesn't look at people in terms of disabilities.

"I see people with full capacity that have intelligence and remarkable talents, and there's no limit to the talent which people have," he said.

Justin Tuft works at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park as a greeter. The park has 55 employees of all abilities. (Photo: Arianne Brown for KSL)

Keller said she loves seeing that the park is accomplishing what it set out to do all those years ago. She said she's excited for the future of the park and the prospect of adding more attractions and more employees.

"This year will be the park's 10-year anniversary," Keller said. "In the beginning of the park, the city went out into the communities and worked with local organizations for people with disabilities and asked them what kind of parks they wanted to see. That's where the train came from, as well as the dinosaurs.

"They're starting a Phase 2 of the park that might include more job opportunities," she continued. "There will be another train stop that will go around another playground. It's been cool to see it grow and serve so many in the community. It is such an awesome place to work, and people love their jobs."

"I wouldn't change the world for what I do right now," Peterson added. "I would do this the rest of my life."