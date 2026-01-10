Veteran actor T.K. Carter, known for 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster,' dies at 69

By Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 10, 2026 at 2:21 p.m.

 
Actor T.K. Carter arrives for the premiere of "The LA Riot" at the Tribeca Film Festival, April 25, 2005, in New York. Carter died at 69 after being found unresponsive by police in Duarte, California, Friday evening.

Actor T.K. Carter arrives for the premiere of "The LA Riot" at the Tribeca Film Festival, April 25, 2005, in New York. Carter died at 69 after being found unresponsive by police in Duarte, California, Friday evening. (Mary Altaffer, Associated Press)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DUARTE, Calif. — Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film "The Thing" and "Punky Brewster" on television, has died at the age of 69.

Carter was declared dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police did not disclose a cause of death or other details, but said no foul play was suspected.

Carter had been acting for years before a breakthrough role as Nauls the cook in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, "The Thing." He also had a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom "Punky Brewster."

Other big-screen roles include "Runaway Train" in 1985, "Ski Patrol" in 1990 and "Space Jam" in 1996.

Photos

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

U.S.Entertainment
Associated Press

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  